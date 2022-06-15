Behind one of their best seasons in recent history, the El Campo Ricebird baseball team earned nine all-district honors from the 24-4A coaches.
El Campo had five first-team honors, and four were awarded to the second team.
Ricebird senior Jack Dorotik, juniors Brock Rod, Kyle Barosh and Bryce Rasmussen and sophomore Dean Poenitzsch were named to the first team. Poenitzsch and Kyle Barosh were unanimous selections by the 24-4A coaches.
Barosh was a defensive whiz for the Ricebirds at shortstop, committing only one error in district play. The leadoff hitter was also a threat to steal whenever he reached base.
“He was our table-setter. Throughout the year I think he was pretty close to 20 extra-base hits, that’s a lot for a high school baseball player,” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “Defensively, obviously, he was good all year long. No one else can play short like him on our team and other (coaches) around the district know that. He had a great year and he’s looking to build off of that.”
Barosh led the team with five doubles in district and he had a full season .387 batting average with 24 RBIs.
Poenitzsch was a Swiss army knife for El Campo, pitching, catching and he provided many big hits during district. Poenitzsch was the district’s Newcomer Of the Year last season.
“There was a point in time where (late) in the year when we had guys on, that’s who I wanted to have up at the plate. He was pretty much (tough as) nails and he pitched for us a ton,” Clay said.
The district does not recognize a Utility Player Of the Year, if they did Clay felt like it should be Poenitzsch.
“No one else did what he did. He would go pitch on a Tuesday and go catch on a Friday, no one else did that. In my mind, he was probably that,” Clay said.
Poenitzsch hit .462 and had a 2.333 ERA during district play. Poenitzsch was second on the team with 23 RBIs for the full season.
Dorotik’s bat was powerful in his final year, leading the team with an on-base and slugging percentage of 1.324. For reference, Astros great Jeff Bagwell during his MVP season in 1994 had 1.201 OPS.
“He struggled at the beginning and then he got it going. That’s a credit to coach (Clayton) Harp that was with us and he got him going and Jack started hammering baseballs in the gap,” Clay said. “It just felt like every time he was up at the plate he was going to hit a ball hard.”
The senior right-hander had a .483 batting average in district hitting the Ricebirds’ only home run this year. For the full season, he had five triples leading El Campo.
Rasmussen was a consistent left-handed bat for the Ricebirds in district play and played solid defense at first base this past season.
“He never really got cold,” Clay said. “He just kept doing it all year long and I think his senior year he’s going to have an even better year to where he’s taking over games offensively. He was steady all year long.”
Rasmussen was the only El Campo batter who hit at least .400 in both the full season and in district play.
Rod was a strikeout machine on the mound during district play and was a solid left-handed bat. He also patrolled centerfield for El Campo, but it was his pitching that earned him a first-team honor.
“He didn’t give up that many runs and he struck a ton of dudes out,” Clay said. “He was pretty close to a 100 strikeout guy (for the full season). When the game was on the line, we were going to give him the ball. That’s what we’ve got to do, he’s the guy. Offensively I know he struggled last year. He took that jump this year and was our three-hole (hitter).
Rod in district pitched 15.2 innings, striking out 34 batters, for the full season he was three strikeouts shy of 100. Rod gave up 18 hits in 49.2 innings this past season. During district, Rod had a .406 batting average.
Freshman pitcher Lane Schulz, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Oliver Miles, junior third baseman Reed Jung and senior outfielder Evan Estrada received second-team honors.
Schulz this past season pitched 25.2 innings allowing a 3.00 ERA. Miles during district hit .292 and allowed one run in 12 innings pitched. Jung hit .286 and drove in six runs during district and he had a team-leading 19 stolen bases during the full season. Estrada led the team in district play with a scorching .533 batting average and during the full season, he had a .500 on-base percentage.
Rounding out the Ricebirds awards were senior catcher Caiden Schulz, junior second baseman Konnor Ewing, junior first baseman Taylor Manrriquez and junior outfielder Cameron Conrad earned honorable mentions from the district coaches.
