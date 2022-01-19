El Campo junior running back Rueben Owens II added another award to his stockpile of offseason honors, winning the 4A Ford Built Tough Player Of The Year at the Ford Center, at The Star in Frisco - the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters Saturday night.
Owens was honored at a ceremony, hosted by Ford dealers from around the state, winning one of six awards given to one standout athlete representing 6A through 2A, and Private schools.
El Campo’s junior running back this past season was named the Ford Built Tough Player Of The Week in week eight.
Owens helped lead El Campo to a 5-0 district championship with, two games rushing for more than 300 yards. Against West Columbia, he had six touchdowns.
Owens, in his career with the Ricebirds, has 5,289 rushing yards, the most in El Campo history dating to back 1980, according to Leader-News research. His 72 touchdowns are also the most since 1980.
Along with his Ford Built Tough Player Of The Year, he was named the Maxpreps.com National Junior Of The Year and the District 4A-DI District 12 MVP. Owens was one of 10 players named finalists for Mr. Texas Football.
“It’s a blessing and (an) honor to win the awards plus be in the (running) for Mr.Texas,” Owens told the Leader-News. “This offseason (has) been great so far but it’s only the beginning. Time to get back in the lab get ready for track and seven-on-seven, plus working out in the offseason.”
Owens last year helped lead El Campo to their first state seven-on-seven tournament since 2017.
In track, he made state in the long jump and took home a bronze medal last season. Owens in the 100-meter dash came made it to regionals.
Following are the Player of the Year winners and why they’ve been recognized:
Class 6A: Ashton Dubose, Junior, QB, Brennan High School.
In Week 11, Ashton Dubose completed 15 of 22 passes for 282 yards and four TDs and capped San Antonio Brennan’s 10-0 regular season with a 56-23 victory over San Antonio Marshall. A junior, Dubose is uncommitted currently.
Class 5A: Anthony Hill Jr., Junior, LB, Billy Ryan High School.
The junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr delivered a high-powered win against Frisco Lone Star during week 11. Hill made 18 tackles and added three quarterback pressures in Ryan’s 7-6 win. Hill remains uncommitted.
Class 4A: Rueben Owens, Junior, RB/DB, El Campo High School.
During week 8, junior running back Rueben Owens rushed for 342 yards and five touchdowns to lead the El Campo Ricebirds to a 69-47 win over Brazosport. Owens carried 20 times and scored on runs of 20, 43, 6, and 32 yards in the first half. He added a 92-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Owens is looking forward to his senior year on the team this fall and is uncommitted currently.
Class 3A: Xavier Wishert, Senior, RB/LB, Jim Ned High School.
The senior running back/linebacker Xavier Wishert accounted for 80% of the Jim Ned Indians’ total offense in their 37-20 win over District 3-3A Division I rival, Wall in week 8. Wishert carried the ball 20 times for 313 rushing yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 1-ranked Jim Ned to their 21st consecutive victory. Wishert is unsure on commitment.
Class 2A: Kanon Gibson, Junior, QB, Wink High School.
During week 9 junior quarterback Kanon Gibson put in a full game’s worth of work in one half during Wink’s 76-13 rout of Morton High School. Gibson completed 16 of 25 passes for 405 yards and six touchdown passes, while rushing four times for 47 yards and a TD. He also had four tackles, a pass break up, and boomed a 40-yard punt. He is uncommitted for college.
Private Schools: Andrew Paul, Senior, RB, Dallas Episcopal.
Dallas Parish Episcopal rode senior running back Andrew Paul to a blowout victory over Fort Worth Nolan and the district championship during week 10. Paul totaled a career-high 396 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 63-35 win. Parish Episcopal won a third consecutive state title in TAPPS Division I in December. Paul remains uncommitted.
