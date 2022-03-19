The top athletes and teams in Wharton County in each track event. All five schools in Wharton County have some representation on the leaderboard.
These are the most updated times from the latest meets.
BOYS LEADERBOARD
100-Meter dash
1) El Campo - Rueben Owens - 10.72
2) El Campo - Quincy Thornton - 10.88
3) Boling - Logan Stratiou - 11.43
200-Meter dash
1) Boling - Garret Gavronic - 23.81
2) East Bernard - Chase Anderson - 24.27
3) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 24.63
400-Meter dash
1) Wharton - JaCorric Allen - 51.30
2) Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 52.60
3) Boling - Abraham Garcia - 54.82
800-Meter run
1) Boling - Marc Mendoza - 2:05
2) Boling - Jordan Todd - 2:07
3) Wharton - Jaccoric Allen 2:10.52
1,600-Meter run
1) East Bernard - Colby Kutz - 4:43 (Bulldog Relays)
2) Louise - Antonio Martinez - 4:43.073 (Brazos Meet)
3) Boling - Marc Mendoza - 4:50.297 (Brazos Meet)
3,200-Meter run
1) Louise - Antonio Martinez - 10:09.32
2) East Bernard - Colby Kutz - 10:16.518
3) East Bernard - Christopher Kopecky - 10:42.374
110-Meter hurdles
1) El Campo - Hendrick Hundl - 14.59
2) Boling - Tyler Eastep - 15.98
3) Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 16.45
300-Meter hurdles
1) El Campo - Hendrick Hundl - 42.81
2) Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 44.75
3) East Bernard - Weston Swoboda - 46.663
4x100-meter relay
1) El Camp - 44.02 (Ricebird Relays)
2) Boling - 44.93 (Bulldog Relays)
3) Wharton - 45.06 (Ricebird Relays)
4x200-meter relay
1) El Campo - 1:33.53
2) Boling - 1:34
3) East Bernard - 1:37.536
4x400-meter relay
1) Wharton - 3:33.25
2) Boling - 3:36
3) El Campo 3:43.04
Long Jump
1) Boling - Nick Gutierrez - 20’2
2) Wharton - JaCorric Allen - 19’11
3) Wharton - Stevie Roberts - 18’8.5
Shot Put
1) El Campo - Kerry North - 49’6
2) El Campo - Albernie North - 45’11
3) Boling - Jesse Huddleston - 41’9
Discus
1) El Campo - Albernie North - 131’7.5
2) East Bernard - Boone Lee - 120’10
3) Boling - Jesse Huddleston - 108’4
Triple Jump
1) Boling - Tyler Eastep - 41’1.25
2) El Campo - Casen Braden - 40’3.5
3) Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 39’5
High Jump
1) El Campo - Hendrick Hundl 6’2
2) East Bernard - Braydon Lemos - 5’10
2) Wharton - Raymond Hudson III - 5’10
3) East Bernard - Caleb Magness - 5’4
