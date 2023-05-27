El Campo Ladybird soccer made its presence known this past season, earning a playoff spot for the first time in school history. Their play was among the best in the district and it helped El Campo earn a top district honor along with six other Ladybirds receiving first and second-team recognition.
The six players recognized by the district this season is up from two last year.
While the Ladybirds scored 13 times the number of goals they had last year, the defense was a big reason they made it to the playoffs.
El Campo’s defense forced seven shutouts, led by freshman Alexia Pena in the net. Pena’s play earned her the district newcomer of the year.
“Alexia was a game-changer for us,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “She was aggressive in the goal, talked to her defense when she needed help, and made impressive stops. She was a big addition to our team as a freshman.”
Ladybird senior Alex Montes, a four-year starter, received first-team honors. Montes didn’t score a goal for El Campo, but her impact was felt all over the field, Oruonyehu said.
“Alex was one of our team captains that we needed in the mid-field. She dominated on the field defensively and offensively,” Oruonyehu said. “She was more of a utility player when we needed her no matter what position it was, she stepped up for her team.”
El Campo junior Megan Collins followed up a first-team all-district honor last season with another this past year. Collins scored four goals during district.
“This year Megan had grit and determination. She was more aggressive and she played with the intent to win and made everyone around her work harder as well,” Oruonyehu said.
Rounding out the first-team honors was sophomore striker Madison (Maddie) Gaona.
“I am very excited to see what Maddie brings next year. This is only her second year playing soccer and every year she gets better,” Oruonyehu said. “She saw opportunities to score and took them this year. She has the speed and talent to become one of the best in our district.”
The sophomore striker led the Ladybirds with 10 goals and one assist. The 10 goals ranked seventh in the district, however, the top five goal scorers all played for Bay City.
Three Ladybirds received second-team honors from the district. Freshman Mayleigh Martinez, sophomore Lizzie Erwin and senior Diana Mejia were recognized.
Mejia was the Ladybirds’ other team captain. Erwin and Martinez both scored a goal.
El Campo had three honorable mentions in junior Ariana Reyna, senior Melanie Nunez and sophomore Lissette Olvera.
The Ladybirds went 9-3 with a penalty kick win and loss, finishing district in third place. They were one point behind Columbus for second. In the Ladybirds’ first-ever playoff game, they lost to Needville in the first round.
District MVP - Rubi Ortiz (Bay City)
Offensive MVP - Judah Breazeale (Bay City)
Co-Defensive MVP - Ella Mata-Perez (Bay City) and Riley Turner (Columbus)
Co-Newcomer of the Year - Claire Flores (Calhoun) and Alexia Pena (El Campo)
Utility Player of the Year - Emily Chapman (Palacios)
Goalie of the Year - Iris DeWitt (Bay City)
Coach of the Year - Darin Dabelgott (Bay City)
