Top Ladybird

Ladybird senior Alex Montes dribbles the soccer ball away from a Needville player during the El Campo’s first playoff game in school history. Montes was one of three Ladybirds to earn first-team honors from the district.

El Campo Ladybird soccer made its presence known this past season, earning a playoff spot for the first time in school history. Their play was among the best in the district and it helped El Campo earn a top district honor along with six other Ladybirds receiving first and second-team recognition.

The six players recognized by the district this season is up from two last year.

