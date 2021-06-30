The El Campo Ricebirds seven-on-seven state championship run ended in the first round with a loss to Woodlands Christian Friday in College Station.
After going winless Thursday in pool play, the Ricebirds drew Woodlands Christian in the single-elimination tournament.
El Campo’s defense conceded two touchdowns against Woodlands Christian, their best outing in the four games they played. However, the offense only managed one touchdown as they fell 13-6.
The Ricebirds gave up both scores in the first half. El Campo’s offense for the most part completed short passes to move the ball. On El Campo’s final drive in the first half, trailing 13-0, they made it into the red zone, but an interception in the endzone ended the drive.
Opening the second half, junior quarterback Brock Rod finished off a long multiplay drive with a touchdown to senior Dekoreyus Ward. They missed on the extra point but pulled within a score.
El Campo’s defense came out stout holding Woodlands Christian on their final two drives. With a pass interference call, the offense made it into the red zone on their final drive. With an untimed down, the ball bounced off a receiver’s hands to end their hopes of advancing.
“We didn’t get the wins we wanted. We had some adversity on day one and we just didn’t play well,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “I was really pleased with Friday and the way we came out and competed. I thought we came out and played our best game Friday. We just put ourselves in a corner and played a one seed. We had several chances to take that game over and we didn’t, it really came down to about four plays.”
Coming into the tournament, El Campo was able to take advantage of their size on the outside and speed from their skill players. At state, the jump balls to tight ends junior Sloan Hubert and sophomore Isaiah Batiste were gone as well as the long throws sophomore Stephen Norman and junior Rueben Owens II.
El Campo opted to swap quarterbacks at the half with senior Isaiah Anderson starting the game. Rod came in the second half with Anderson moving over to defense and playing cornerback.
