The El Campo ISD offseason summer workout program has seen numbers in the 300s in June and some of that is because middle school athletes are taking part in strength and conditioning.
In years past middle school boys would start their workouts a few weeks before the start of school to get them in shape and used to the heat for football season. The middle school girls have never participated in strength and conditioning.This season both started working out on day one. The middle school boys work out after the high school boys are finished due to the large numbers. The middle school girls and high school girls work out together.
“Them showing up in the numbers they are boys and girls, I think that will start to get them used to what we expect on the high school level,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “The junior high coaches continue to do a great job for our kids. My goal was to get (everyone) in one place for our entire coaching staff, not just junior high but our high school coaches.”
While the middle school athletes aren’t working out with the same weights as the high school kids, the younger group is still going through the same drills.
The middle school groups get the benefit of getting instruction from the varsity coaches who run the workouts.
The middle school workouts are a staple in his program’s past, Worrell said Brock High School where Worrell left in January, won the 3A Lone Star Cup with 90 points their fifth since its inception in the late 1990s.
The cup recognizes the best overall athletic and academic programs in the state. For reference, East Bernard was 16th with 42 points and El Campo was unranked.
El Campo will take off the next week for holidays, but the middle school and high school summer workout program will return July 12.
