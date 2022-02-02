The El Campo Ricebirds (15-9, 4-1) picked up what they hope will be a program-changing win over the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers Friday night in Wharton.
El Campo got big plays up and down their roster in order to beat the Runnin’ Tigers 73-62, for the first time in district play in more than a decade. El Campo’s last win over Wharton came in 2009 in non-district play.
“This was legendary,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said. “I know it’s just one game, but we wanted to come in and establish ourselves in district. I know they have beaten us quite handly the last 10 years, but I wanted to come in and show them there is a new sheriff in town. We’re here and we’re here to stay.”
The win puts El Campo in second place ahead of Wharton in district play. Wharton had won the last 18 meetings against El Campo. Despite the shocking loss, they are happy with their position in district.
“We battled for a while, a couple of shots didn’t go our way, a couple of calls didn’t go our way, but it’s not like we couldn’t play with those guys,” Runnin’ Tiger coach Calvin King said. “This is the exact same position we were at last year 3-2 and we went on to win the district.”
The atmosphere Friday night in Wharton rivaled an intense playoff game, with both the home and road bleachers packed with fans.
El Campo and Wharton traded points throughout the first half, with neither team able to pull away from each other.
Runnin’ Tiger junior Edward Sanders came up big in the second quarter, picking up tough baskets in traffic near the rim, scoring eight of his 19 points.
Wharton had a tough time slowing El Campo senior Trinceton Foley scoring nine of his 19 points in the second. Five of his nine came from made free throws.
El Campo had a good night at the line connecting on 21 of 24 at the line.
The made free-throws were a vast departure from the 16 percent they made against Bellville the game before.
The Ricebird defense started to swarm and press Wharton tighter in the second half. Turnovers and missed shots started to hurt Wharton as El Campo started took the
lead.
“We came in hot with our press and then we came back to our new defense and then we started stopping them,” Foley said. “We started taking them apart and taking the game over.”
A pair of mid-range jumpers from Ricebird sophomore Oliver Miles and junior Latrell Allen put El Campo ahead 46-41 midway through the fourth. Sanders kept Wharton close with a three in the corner. El Campo sophomore Jake Samaripa followed with his own three, banking it off the glass.
El Campo closed the third with a pair of tough layups from Foley and sophomore La’Darian Lewis to put them up 10 points.
The Ricebird offense outscored Wharton 19-18 in the final frame to seal the win.
El Campo will play district leading Navasota at home Friday night. The rematch with Wharton will be the final district game of the year on Feb. 15, at Ricebird Gym.
The game will likely have playoff seeding on the line.
