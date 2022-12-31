Signed

El Campo senior Zane Garner puts the pen to the paper and signs his commitment to the University of Texas Permian Basin earlier this month.

This season won’t be the last time El Campo senior Zane Garner competes in the pool. The Ricebird swimming standout signed his national letter of intent to compete for the University of Texas Permian Basin earlier this month.

Garner didn’t want his career to be over and reached out to a few different college swim programs in Texas. Permian Basin was the first one that reached out to him and, after a visit, he was all in.

