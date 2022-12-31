This season won’t be the last time El Campo senior Zane Garner competes in the pool. The Ricebird swimming standout signed his national letter of intent to compete for the University of Texas Permian Basin earlier this month.
Garner didn’t want his career to be over and reached out to a few different college swim programs in Texas. Permian Basin was the first one that reached out to him and, after a visit, he was all in.
“It is the only Divison II school that has swimming in Texas. From the start of recruiting that was where I wanted to go to,” Garner said. “The visit was great. They had an intrasquad meet and it was cool and a fun meet. I’m really excited and looking forward to swimming in college.”
The El Campo senior has had his eye on swimming in college since his freshman year. Garner over the last two years has really kicked into gear, he was the District Male Swimmer of the Meet last season and the only El Campo athlete to make it to state competing against 5A schools. Garner swam in the 100-yard backstroke at state. The year has yet to come to an end, but Garner is still turning in blazing times with district coming in January.
Garner the last two years has been coached by his dad Kelly Garner, the Ricebird swimming head coach.
“I’m proud from both perspectives. As his dad, you want to see your kids do well. He set his goal and worked hard every year to make it to college. As a coach, I think it’s a sign of a successful program that we’re able to send athletes off to college.”
Over the years, the El Campo swim program has sent several athletes to college, most notably former Ladybird Hope Williams who competed at Northern Arizona University.
