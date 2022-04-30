The El Campo Ladybirds won the bi-district championship conquering Houston Wheatley 17-0 in three innings Thursday night at B.F. Terry High School in Rosenberg.
The Ladybirds allowed no base runners and had to stop themselves from scoring, easily winning bi-district for the fifth straight season.
El Campo freshman Carlee Bubela threw a short three inning perfect game. The only out not recorded by a strikeout from Bubela was a short pop fly, grabbed by her in front of the plate.
The offense started quickly for El Campo.
Ladybird junior Morgan Russell led off the bottom of the first inning by getting hit by a pitch. She was driven in quickly by a triple to left field by senior Jordyn Lehde.
El Campo junior Kate Bubela made it 3-0, smashing a deep fly ball over the centerfield wall into the parking lot. The home run was Bubela’s ninth on the season, tying her for the fourth-most in 4A.
The offense continued pounding out hits and runs, scoring nine in the bottom of the first inning and adding another eight in the second.
Everything was working for El Campo Thursday night, even senior Alyssa Mendez, a right-handed batter, got a hit batting from the left side of the plate.
El Campo will get a much tougher opponent in the second round of the playoffs, facing a state-ranked team in Hamshire-Fannett. No further information has been released as of press time.
Hamshire-Fannett is ranked 12 in state according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association. They finished second in District 21, behind Liberty, last season’s state champions.
