El Campo girls basketball got better this offseason.
The Ladybirds have been playing in a summer league in Boling, playing in 10 games over the past five weeks which ended on Monday.
The Ladybirds played games against Boling, Tidehaven, Ganado, Danbury and Palacios.
“I saw a lot of improvement (compared) to last year from these young girls,” El Campo head girls basketball coach Jake Fenley said. “(I saw) a lot of teamwork. We’re not as deep as we were last year, but I think we’re going to have more basketball knowledge.”
The five-week summer league allowed returning players to mix with underclassmen who could figure into varsity action this upcoming season in the fall.
El Campo did not play in the Boling league last year, with Fenley joining the Ladybirds in the summer. With the added games played this summer, he’s hoping it will translate to better play on the court.
“I think we’re going to have a better record next year, this (league) was really good. I wish we could have played in it last year,” Fenley said.
Incoming senior point guard Melanie Nunez is the only starter returning this upcoming season.
Everyone else who played during the league got to play heavy minutes and learn how to play together before they step onto the court in the fall.
“A lot of these girls got some minutes but not a bunch, but this (league) gives you minutes to get comfortable and a feel for the game that you’d have to learn during the season,” Fenley said. “Last year’s team had to learn on the fly. These got five weeks, 10 games of instruction, by getting out there and playing.”
El Campo last season missed the playoffs. El Campo two district games beating Wharton twice.
