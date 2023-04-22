Louise senior Tony Martinez was the athlete to qualify for regionals last season, but this year he won’t be the school’s only representative.
Hornets sending five to regional track meet
By JOSHUA REESE sports@leader-news.com
-
- Updated
- 0
The Hornet track program showed well against some of the bigger named schools in 2A and they qualified in five events at the area meet at Thrall High School last Wednesday.
“We are extremely excited at the progress we’ve made this year with both our boys’ and girls’ programs. It is a credit to our athlete’s perseverance and work ethic that we’ve been able to improve so much in a short time period,” Louise athletic director Manny Freeland said. “I am very proud of our athletes and those who’ve moved on through regionals, and we’ll look to continue to build on the progress we’ve made thus far.”
The area meet included top athletes from the Hornets’ home district, District 28, along with top teams from District 27. The Louise boys team scored 43 points, coming in seventh of 14 schools. The Hornets were 10 points away from a top-five finish.
Shiner won both the boys and girls meet.
For the second year in a row, Martinez took home the area championship in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. Along with Martinez, five other athletes had a top finish at the area.
Louise juniors Tayveon Kimble and Holden Watson both medaled in the 100-meter dash and the long jump, finishing third.
Louise came close to getting two more events to regionals, with a sixth place finish and fifth place finish in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter run.
The regional meet will take place in Kingsville at Javelina Stadium next Friday and Saturday.
Overall, the Louise track program has grown this season, with a bigger turnout which should befit them in the next few years, said Freeland.
“Getting the students involved in the program is always the first step to improvement. I am pleased with the draw we’ve gotten from the student body this year, and hope to be building on those numbers even more in the future,” Freeland said.
RESULTS
3200-meter run
AREA CHAMPION - Gando - 10:07.44
6th - Louise - Evan Jacinto - 11:46.72
800-meter run
AREA CHAMPION - Louise - Tony Martinez - 2:00.53
100-meter dash
AREA CHAMPION - Thorndale - 10.96
3rd - Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 11.32
4x200-meter relay
AREA CHAMPION - Shiner - 1:30.40
4th - Louise (Holden Watson, Conner Gonzalez, Trey Drozd and Tayveon Kimble) - 1:36.56
1600-meter run
AREA CHAMPION - Louise - Tony Martinez - 4:36.42
5th - Louise - Evan Jacinto - 5:17.31
Long jump
AREA CHAMPION - Shiner - 21’10.5”
3rd - Louise - Holden Watson - 19’5”
GIRLS RESULT
100-meter dash
AREA CHAMPION - Thrall - 12.58
8th - Louise - Addison Lewis - 14.11
