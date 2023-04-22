Running To Regionals

Louise senior Tony Martinez sprints off the starting line at the district meet two weeks ago in Ganado. Martinez will be one of five Hornet athletes to compete at regionals this season. Martinez at regionals last season qualified for state in two events.

Louise senior Tony Martinez was the athlete to qualify for regionals last season, but this year he won’t be the school’s only representative.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.