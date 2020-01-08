Texasfootball.com redid their yearly football program rankings. They took a look at all 1,189 high school football teams in the state and ranked them using a couple of different factors including record and number of 10-win seasons over the last six years.
Of the six teams in the area, only one team came in with a six-year record under .500. The football tradition in and around Wharton County is deep and while this year might not have been as fruitful for some, the rankings show they’ve done a decent job overall.
35) East Bernard (71-12)
East Bernard had a seamless transition from Head Coach Jerry Long to Wade Bosse over the last six seasons. They are one of only 16 teams to have six-straight 10 win seasons. The only thing missing is a state title appearance as they are the only 70 plus win team without that on their resume. They are sandwiched right in between Longview and Geronimo Navarro.
132) El Campo (52-20)
The last six seasons saw the final year of Bob Gillis and passing of the torch to Wayne Condra. Outside of one down year, El Campo has been pretty strong throughout. They have risen 46 spots over last year and are slotted between Burleson Centennial and Amarillo Tascosa.
188) Boling (43-30)
The last few years have been rough for Boling, but they are still the only team in the area that’s appeared in a state title game over the last six seasons. Boling dropped 12 spots from last year’s rankings and is in between Farwell and Dripping Springs.
379) Rice Consolidated (39-30)
Rice Consolidated has had its ups and downs, but last year pulled out their first 10-win season last year. Rice Consolidated moved up 18 spots from last season and are in between Stafford and Sealy.
512) Wharton (37-30)
Wharton might not have a 10-win season under their belt but they have made the playoffs in five of the last six years, the only miss was because of Hurricane Harvey. Wharton fell 82 spots from last year and is in between El Paso Burges and Ackerly Sands.
824) Louise (26-42)
Louise certainly doesn’t have as many wins as everyone else in the area. However, what they do have is wins when they need it and they’ve made the playoffs all six seasons. Louise gained 17 spots from last year and is in between Houston Worthing and McAllen.
