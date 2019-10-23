The Rice Consolidated Raiders (3-3, 1-1) will look to keep their momentum when they head out on the road Friday night to play the Hitchcock Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1).
The Raiders last week beat the Boling Bulldogs to give them their first district win of the year. With the playoffs looming just a few games away, a second win could be the difference between making the playoffs or not.
Rice Consolidated’s running attack is responsible for 215 yards a game. Leading the way is senior quarterback Ian Hargrove who has rushed for 780 yards, the third-best total in the district. He’s also thrown the ball for another 241 yards.
Hitchcock owns the district’s best defense in terms of yards allowed a game, only giving up just over 200 yards a game (208.3). Hitchcock’s defense has a penchant for creating turnovers, with 16 takeaways, eight interceptions and eight fumble recoveries through seven games.
Next Friday night, things get tougher for the Raiders as their final home game of the year against their rival the Columbus Cardinals (5-2, 2-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.