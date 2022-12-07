Winter fishing has been awesome in the Palacios area. Our trout have finally shown back up with the cooler weather and we have been catching some solid fish.
The local rivers have been go-to spots for about the last two weeks. The Colorado River, Tres Palacios and Lavaca have been holding solid 18-20” trout on 3/8-ounce lead heads rigged with DSL lures in purple rain and magic grass. There are lots of fish in the 15-16” range which is encouraging after this summer’s poor trout fishing.
We have also been catching some solid trout up three-five pounders wading in area shorelines with good mud and shell bottoms, Corky Fat boys in pearl/chartreuse and pearl/ black have been the best colors.
Redfish have been thick in the back lakes gorging on grass shrimp and crabs. We have been throwing pearl/chartreuse Norton bull minnows and small bone spook jrs for the best results.
Night fishing continues to be good off the local piers with lots of good-eating sand trout and the occasional keeper speck. A bonus this winter has been the amount of bull reds and trophy black drum folks are catching off the Pavilion Pier soaking crab and mullet, lots of studs coming to hand.
We will continue to fish the deep waters of the local rivers with cooler weather and also will start fishing the turning basins’ deep holes as we get into the dead of winter. As always in the winter try to focus on finding bait, as the fish will be where the bait is. This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. You can connect with Captain Wollam at Palaciosguideservice.com
Good catches of speckled trout coming from the northwest corner of Trinity Bay. Some slot reds and a few big bull reds are being caught in the same area. The best bite is on live shrimp. The water is a little off-colored due to recent rains. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
The Brazos and the Bernard Rivers have been fishing awesome for drum, sheepshead, redfish and trout, throwing live shrimp off the bottom. Bastrop, Christmas and Chocolate Bays are good for redfish, trout and drum fishing under the birds throwing live shrimp or gulp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
Fishing patterns are holding steady. Redfish are great in two-four feet of water before the cold front in sand pockets using artificials, cut mullet and shrimp. Trout are good, early morning topwater bite is holding strong in 2-6 feet of water near the bait. Live shrimp on popping corks over sand pockets are also doing well. Drums are good in 4-6 feet of water on dead shrimp near inlets on outgoing tides. Sheepshead is great near structures on live shrimp. Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.
There are still lots of trout and redfish in the bay, but mostly undersize catches on live shrimp. Report provided by Gilbert Barrera, Baffin Bay Hunting and Fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.