The El Campo Ricebirds are getting some recognition for their hot start this season. Following the Ricebirds win over the Wharton Tigers, Wayne Condra was named Head Coach Of The Week by the Texas Football Magazine.
“It shows he’s done a lot for us,” senior quarterback Clay Jung said. “He’s always up here late nights and working overtime. We’re out here doing what he says. He’s put us in the spots and where we need to be to have success.”
After missing the playoffs last season, the Ricebirds were picked to finish last in district this year. While district is starting this week with Needville on deck, the Ricebirds have been one of the hotter teams in 4A football.
Of the 92 teams in 4A D1, the Ricebirds started out the year as the 63rd best team in the state and before last week’s win over Wharton, they climbed all the way up to number 16.
Condra and the Ricebird coaching staff have won district coaching awards, but this is the first time he’s been acknowledged by the magazine.
“It’s recognition of our team and that’s first and foremost,” Condra said. “They’ve gotten better each week. It’s a great honor, but it goes to our team and our coaches.”
