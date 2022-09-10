The El Campo Ladybirds added another win to their season total taking down the Brazos Cougarettes in four sets on the road Tuesday night.
Brazos gave El Campo a tough fight in the first set, but the Ladybirds dominated to close out the game 22-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17.
The Ladybirds got 33 kills from their outside hitters senior Kate Bodungen and sophomore Adeline Hundl. Offensively El Campo also landed 10 aces, eight coming from Hundl and junior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson.
El Campo now moves into a tough new district in District 25.
El Campo will play Bellville, Needville, Sealy, Navasota, Wharton and Brookshire Royal with the addition of Needville this season. Bellville, Needville, Navastoa, El Campo and Sealy all made the playoffs last season.
The Ladybirds play Sealy Tuesday night at home.
