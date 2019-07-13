El Campo volleyball incoming senior Megan Rek took part in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) National Volleyball tournament in Orlando, Fla, June 21-24. Rek and her team in THE 17U club division finished as the crystal bracket champions.
The El Campo incoming senior’s team lost all three of the games they played on the first day, but they ended the tournament with eight straight wins.
The team was comprised of four girls who played together on a previos team and four were added before leaving.
“Although it took us a day to get our groove, we were unstoppable after that,” Rek said. “I wish that the rankings weren’t based on how you played the first day, but I am very proud of my team’s performance in Orlando. This was a great group of girls to play with and only having seven players the last day, we still pushed through and didn’t drop a match.”
In the final game against a team from Indiana, Rek’s team dropped the first set 20-25, but they won the final two sets 25-23 and 15-11 to win the bracket.
Rek played teams from as far south from as Puerto Rico to as far north as Michigan. Overall, Rek’s team finished winning 18 sets and only dropping eight in the 11 games they played.
Rek last season for the El Campo Ladybirds earned an all-district honorable mention.
