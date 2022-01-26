Finding El Campo Ricbeird quarterbacks who’ve passed for 1,000 yards was since 1980 was a tough task. However, what has been harder is locating receivers with more than 1,000 yards in their career.
In the last 41 years of El Campo football, two wide receivers have eclipsed 1,000 yards in their career in Stephen Norman Sr. and Sam Tolden.
Norman is the only receiver with more than 10 touchdowns (20), which is a record that could stand the test of time.
Two returning Ricebirds are on the list below with juniors Rueben Owens II ninth and Sloan Hubert 26th.
Below are the receivers in El Campo history with at least 100 yards, verified by the Leader-News.
Career
Receiving Leaders
1) Stephen Norman Sr - 1,427 yards, 61 catches, 20 TDs
2) Sam Tolden - 1,035 yards, 40 catches, 9 TDs
3) Arkeith Brown - 670 yards, 37 catches
4) Wesley Arrambide - 666 yards, 30 catches, 9 TDs
5) D’vonte Wells - 523 yards, 19 catches, 6 TDs
6) Cole Hunt - 478 yards, 24 catches, 3 TDs
7) Devontoy Allen - 410 yards, 18 catches, 6 TDs
8) Landon Appling - 398 yards, 37 catches, 1 TD
9) Rueben Owens II - 366 yards, 20 catches, 2 TDs
10) Charles Shorter - 366 yards, 21 catches, 3 TDs
11) Andre Owens - 334 yards, 12 catches, 4 TDs
12) Reed Spenrath - 326 yards, 14 catches 3, TD
13) Jac Axel - 311 yards, 24 catches, 1 TD
14) Lester Callies - 311 yards, 16 catches, 2 TDs
15) DK Ward - 298 yards, 10 catches, 3 TDs
16) Justin Gold - 275 yards, 20 catches
17) Stanley Edwards - 267 yards, 13 catches, 4 TDs
18) Colby Parson - 253 yards, 14 catches
19) A.C. Rooker - 249 yards, 16 catches, 2 TDs
20) Shaquille Edwards - 246 yards, 13 catches, 3 TDs
21) Larry Williams - 240 yards, 14 catches, 1 TD
22) Todd Swoboda - 234 yards, 19 catches, 3 TDs
23) Tim Garcia - 209 yards, 9 catches, 2 TDs
24) Johntre Davis - 208 yards 12 catches, 2 TDs
25) Wayne Svatek - 180 yards, 8 catches, 1 TD
26) Sloan Hubert - 176 yards, 7 catches, 3 TDs
27) Nolin Stehling - 165 yards, 11 catches
28) Dennis Sanders - 164 yards, 13 catches
29) Antoine Greer - 162 yards, 7 catches, 3 TDs
30) Jason Childers - 154 yards, 11 catches
31) Clay Rawlings - 144 yards, 9 catches, 1 TD
32) Jack Davis - 135 yards, 12 catches
33) Drew Stehling - 130 yards, 10 catches, 2 TDs
34) Nathan Willis - 133 yards, 8 catches
35) Leon Johnson - 126 yards, 9 catches
36) Clayton Harp - 126 yards, 5 catches, 2 TDs
37) Desmond Bellard - 124 yards, 10 catches
38) Tory Miller - 111 yards, 6 catches, 1 TD
39) Anthony Terrell - 100 yards, 5 catches, 2 TDs
