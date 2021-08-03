Three of the area’s top softball players made a deep run in the Alliance Fast Pitch Championship Series, a select tournament that highlights some of the nation’s top players. Team USA softball is also partnered with the tournament.
Juniors, El Campo’s Kate Bubela and East Bernard’s Lexie Warncke, and Boling’s senior Allie Floyd competed in the tournament last Thursday in front of some of the top college coaches in the nation.
Bubela’s team made it to the Elite Eight but was beat by Floyd’s squad to make it to the Final Four out of the 54 teams that made it to the tournament. Warncke’s team made it to the Super Regionals, losing to the West Bay Warriors out of San Diego, Ca., the eventual champions of the tournament.
In Bubela’s final game, she had two hits, one double, but her team lost 7 to 4. Floyd’s team lost to the Corona Angels out of San Antonio in a best of three series. The El Campo incoming junior was a Texas Sports Writers Association first-team all-state player and the District 24 Overall MVP, last season, her first full year with the Ladybirds.
