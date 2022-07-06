A Boling coach helped bring smiles and basketball knowledge to the youth of the Bahamas this offseason.
Boling girls basketball coach Jonathan Gibson spent a week teaching the youth of Nassau as part of the Basketball Smiles, which services the lower-income athletes of the island.
“It’s hard to get (other) coaches to understand (this isn’t) a vacation,” Gibson said. “We leave the hotel at 7 a.m. and we’re back at 5 p.m., and this (particular school) had no gym, we’re on asphalt (all day).”
Gibson has been doing the camp for six years. While it might sound like coaching in the Bahamas would be a dream, it’s not, there is no luxury lifestyle.
“They play on asphalt courts, it’s different. These kids come out and play. (They) don’t complain about the heat and we’ve got kids (in America), who can’t play unless it’s in the air-conditioning,” Gibson said.
Campers come from across the island to spend the week learning from the American coaches. At the camp, the coaches not only teach skills, but they share scripture and positive messages.
“We try and bring some kind of structure. We start every day with team time and thought for the day. (Kids) get a wrist band and it says self-respect on it.”
Gibson shared a story of one of the campers winning a free throw contest and was awarded a big bottle of Gatorade. The camper took one sip and went on to share the rest of the bottle with the other campers. At camp, the kids were also fed a lunch. For some, it was the only thing they had eaten that day, Gibson said.
To keep the camp free for the youth of the island, the coaches don’t receive any money.
“It’s strictly volunteer, I don’t get paid to be there, and I’ve got to pay for my own flights,” Gibson said.
Gibson estimated he raised around $2,000 to attend this year. The money raised also went towards supplies for the youth who attended in the form of food, shirts and other items.
Basketball Smiles has been providing free camps for Bahamian kids for nearly 25 years and was started by Sam Nichols, the former basketball head coach for McMurry University. The organization year-round looks for sponsors, for more information you can contact basketballsmiles@yahoo.com or visit their website at https://basketballsmiles.wordpress.com.
“You’re almost jaw dropped whenever you get there,” Gibson said. “I can tell you, but you really don’t understand until you show up that day and kids show up in crocs or sandals because they don’t have tennis shoes.”
Gibson originally found out about the camp through former Wharton boys basketball coach Matt Brown.
