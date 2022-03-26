El Campo split baseball and softball games against Sealy at Legacy Field Tuesday night.
The El Campo Ladybirds started the night with their first district run-rule win, beating the Sealy Lady Tigers 10-0 in five innings.
Junior Bridget Dorotik and freshman Carlee Bubela combined to no-hit the Lady Tigers. The Ladybird pitchers allowed seven walks but struck out eight.
“They’re very good (and have) two different pitchers,” El Campo junior catcher Ashley Fisher said. “I love both of them. They care greatly for each other. One has really good speed, one has movement (on her pitches) and they work greatly with each other.”
Fisher led the Ladybirds with two hits and she drove in two runners.
In the bottom of the first the Ladybirds quickly loaded the bases, junior Anna Rod drove all three runners in with a double to left field.
After a walk and an error, the Ladybirds re-loaded the bases. Fisher hit a single to make it 4-0, another Ladybird scored on a bad throw. With two outs, the Ladybirds grabbed their final run on a Sealy error.
The Lady Tigers put pressure on El Campo, loading the bases in the top of the second and third innings. With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the third, the Ladybirds worked themselves out of a jam with a popout and flyout ending the inning.
El Campo added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Ladybirds closed everything out with 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth.
BASEBALL
The El Campo Ricebirds lost a lead late to the Sealy Tigers falling 5-3 in the district opener.
Tiger senior Jose Bludau had two hits and closed out the game striking out four batters in the final innings.
Sealy picked up two runs in the top of the first inning.
El Campo answered in the bottom half of the inning loading the bases with three straight singles from junior Kyle Barosh, sophomore Dean Poenitzsch and junior Brock Rod.
El Campo junior Bryce Rasmussen put them on the scoreboard with a fourth single. Sophomore Oliver Miles tied the game on a fielders’ choice and El Campo took the lead on the same play with an errant throw.
The score remained tied until the top of the sixth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Wharton junior Haden Wernecke was hit with a pitch to tie the game at three. Back-to-back singles from Bludau and junior Garret Nedd put Sealy ahead 5-3.
El Campo put a runner on base in each of the final two innings, but couldn’t get them around to score.
