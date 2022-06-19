The El Campo Ladybirds had an outstanding year in district play, winning an undefeated district championship. The District 24 coaches awarded the Ladybirds five top honors, including one of the district’s biggest awards following the season.
El Campo junior slugger Kate Bubela was named the District 24 Offensive MVP.
Bubela crushed softballs, picking up pretty much where she left off last season when she was the district’s Overall MVP. Defensively, she was a solid defender for the Ladybirds and was a power hitter.
The junior right-handed batter had zero strikeouts and was walked eight times, many times intentionally because the other teams wanted nothing to do with pitching to her.
When she was pitched to, Bubela had a .562 batting average, to go along with a team-high 1.627 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) during district play. For reference, an OPS over 1.000 would be considered great, well above average.
“Kate is a ball player, she is the kid you don’t know where to throw to her in the lineup because she can and will hit everything,” El Campo coach Haley Colwell said. “That is why she earned the well-deserved offensive MVP award and showed up for us in many ways all throughout the season.”
Overall the Ladybirds had six batters that hit over .400, including seniors Jaleena Macias, Jordyn Lehde and juniors outfielder Morgan Russell and Ashley Fisher and Bubela who had a batting average over .525 during district play.
Earning first-team honors, were Macias at first base, Lehde as the designated hitter, Russell in the outfield and freshman pitcher Carlee Bubela.
Macias, a four-year starter for the Ladybirds at first base, saw her power numbers jump her senior season. She led the team in doubles with six and had an OPS of 1.326.
“Jaleena has been there before as a (four year starter) her bat and first base skill set helped us in the lineup during district,” Colwell said.
Lehde joined the team this past season, coming over with her father, assistant coach Josh Lehde from Crane High School and she was an asset for the Ladybirds. Lehde had a team-high .583 batting average and a .667 on base percentage during district.
“Jordyn came in this season and helped us in the lineup by being coach-able and performing under pressure,” Colwell said. “As a coach, that’s all you can ask for when you have a solid designated hitter. She knew her role and was able to execute that role in crunch situations when we needed her.”
Russell was a solid defender for the Ladybirds past season patrolling left field and she was a consistent lead off batter. The junior had a .528 batting average and had eight extra base hits, including two triples and two home runs.
“I told her that her role was the lead-off batter and at first, she wasn’t sure about it, but I told her that’s what her team needed her to do and she filled that role successfully for us,” Colwell said. She is the kind of athlete that has the character and perseverance to give her best effort to her team and not settle with being average. As a lead-off hitter, that player tends to be a catalyst, consistently set the tone type of player and Morgan was that for us all season not only at the plate but a dependable glove in left field.”
Carlee Bubela had an outstanding season for the Ladybirds and as a freshman, she dominated opposing batters in district play. Carlee in 27.2 innings allowed seven earned runs for a 1.771 ERA, striking out 35 batters.
“To be honest, I was quite shocked myself that Carlee did not get the Newcomer of the Year award despite her stats and hard work this season,” Colwell said. “She is a pitcher with poise and confidence, and that’s what a team needs on the mound. Carlee is only a freshman and I think we will see the Bubela name continue to shine in the coming years.”
El Campo had three Ladybirds grab second-team honors in senior third baseman Alyssa Mendez, sophomore centerfielder Keona Wells and junior pitcher Bridget Dorotik.
Mendez locked down third base hitting .333, scoring 15 runs while driving in 10 Ladybirds. Wells, a speedster, hit .400 and scored a team-high 18 runs. Dorotik was a strikeout machine pushing out 51 batters in 28 innings.
Rounding out the Ladybirds honors were Fisher, junior second baseman Anna Rod and senior Heather Fararr who received honorable mentions from the district.
SHOULD HAVE
HAD MORE HONORS?
El Campo has dominated district play going 20-0 the past two season. The Ladybirds this past season outscored teams 129-21, but only earned one more award than runner up Navasota, which picked up the District’s Overall MVP and Defensive MVP.
El Campo, despite winning the district championship last season as well, actually had fewer top honors than Sealy who finished third in district.
“The stats speak for themselves, to say I was upset about the voting is an understatement but that’s just how it goes sometimes. El Campo has been known for their solid softball program for many years so I think going into the district meeting we had a target on our backs to start with,” Colwell said.
The district awards are voted by the district coaches, and a coach can not vote for their own player for an award.
District 24-4A awards fewer top honors than other districts in the area.
