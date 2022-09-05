The El Campo offense put up points, but mistakes hampered them in week two with the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers gabbing the home win 49-29 Friday night.
Trailing 14-0 early, El Campo got back into the game with back-to-back scores in the second quarter. El Campo senior quarterback Brock Rod found senior Hal Erwin on a flea flicker to make it 14-7. Ricebird senior running back Rueben Owens ran the ball in to tie the game on the following possession.
The Buccaneers’ quick strike offense scored three times in the final four minutes to put them up 35-14 at the end of the first half.
El Campo opened up the third quarter with a big run from Owens to make it a two-score game. Miller again answered with two more scores to put the game out of reach.
The Ricebird defense forced a three and out on their first drive to start the night. A bad punt set them up in Miller’s half of the field a stone’s throw from the end zone, but the Ricebirds wouldn’t be able to capitalize, turning it over on four downs. Miller scored on the following drive. El Campo on the following drive fumbled and Miller again scored quickly giving them the first 14 points of the game.
Rod and junior quarterback Oliver Miles both completed touchdown passes against Miller. Miles’ score came on an 11-yard pass to senior Sloan Hubert. Owens rushed the ball for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
El Campo will play Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at home this Friday. Veterans Memorial beat Alice 35-0 Friday night.
