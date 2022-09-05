Ricebirds 0-2 to start season

The Buccaneers’ quick strike offense scored three times in the final four minutes to put them up 35-14 at the end of the first half.

The El Campo offense put up points, but mistakes hampered them in week two with the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers gabbing the home win 49-29 Friday night.

Trailing 14-0 early, El Campo got back into the game with back-to-back scores in the second quarter. El Campo senior quarterback Brock Rod found senior Hal Erwin on a flea flicker to make it 14-7. Ricebird senior running back Rueben Owens ran the ball in to tie the game on the following possession.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.