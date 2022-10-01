The Louise Hornets (2-4, 1-1) went through a roller coaster of emotions Friday night, scoring a late touchdown to pull within one point of the Somerville Yeguas (2-4, 2-0), only to have a failed extra point attempt keep them from tying the game, losing 14-13 at Hornet Stadium.
Despite not playing each other since 2019, the two teams picked up where they left off four years ago. Both schools made hard hits, played tough, and again the game came down to the last moment, but this time it was the Hornets on the wrong side of a one-point game.
“The kids fought like crazy. I was so proud of them,” Hornet head football coach Joe Bill said. “They just battled the whole ball game and that’s what we told them, fight to the end and they did. It’s just unfortunate we had that bad snap, and we stopped them (again at the end to give us another chance).”
Louise without their freshman quarterback Conner Gonzalez who left early in the game with an injury found themselves in a 14-7 hole with a little over six minutes left in the game Friday night.
Hornet junior running back Ben Blanco started the drive with a 10-yard run to the right side of the field. Fellow junior running back Tayveon Kimble hit the other side of the field for seven yards. Nearing mid-field, Blanco went back to the right side, following Kimble as a blocker, but was hit hard by a Somerville defender, causing an injury. Blanco did not return to the game, and The defender was ejected for targeting.
The penalty brought the ball up to the Somerville 14-yard line. After a couple of runs, the Hornets faced third and long on the edge of the red zone. Needing a touchdown, Louise senior Roy Arrambide made a pass into the end zone, with junior Holden Watson trying to make the catch, but Somerville interfered with the ball. This penalty brought the ball to the two-yard line.
Louise again tried a couple of runs, sweeps to both sides of the field, but couldn’t crack the Somerville defense. Facing a fourth and three, the Hornets got a little tricky. With Kimble in the WildHornet, he started to run towards the far side of the field, sucking the defense in. Arrambide leaked out of the backfield and Kimble made a short jump pass to him for a touchdown, breathing excitement back into the exhausted Hornets. Without Blanco, the Hornets’ extra point holder, they went to a backup and the snap was not clean, causing a desperation throw into the end zone and was intercepted by Somerville.
The Hornets tried an on-side kick, but it failed, giving Somerville the ball and mid-field. With 1:24 left on the clock, Somerville brought in their heavy package to try and grab a first down to end the game, but the Hornets’ defense stuffed them on three straight plays. With only 0:33 seconds in the game, Somerville punted. However, Louise muffed the punt, turning the ball back over to Somerville to officially end the game.
On Louise’s first snap in the second offensive drive, Gonzalez ran the ball to the right side of the field for four yards, but was hit hard by a Somerville defender and would not return to the game. The Hornet offense without Gonzalez could not find its footing.
Louise went with both Arrambide and Kimble at quarterback. With Kimble, they tired running the single-wing and the spread, but nothing was able to catch Somerville off guard as the Hornet offense punted or turned the ball over on fourth down in every drive until the final. Arrambide came back in for the final scoring drive.
The Hornets started the game fast with a 40-yard throw from Gonzalez to junior wide receiver Kyle Anderson. Three plays later, Louise junior running back Kimble punched the ball into the end zone to put the Hornets on top.
Louise’s defense played well throughout the night, getting into the back field and wrecking havoc. Somerville only had one long drive in the game, which broke a 7-7 tie late in the third qurater. Somerville’s first score came on short field postion, coverting a fourth and four on the goal line.
The Hornets will play Burton on the road Thursday. Burton beat Yorktown 41-0 last night.
