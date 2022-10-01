No Where To Go

Hornet junior running back Tayveon Kimble makes a tough run late in the second half against Somerville at home Friday night. Kimble and the rest of the Hornet offense found it tough to pick up yards. Louise scored on their first offensive possession of the game and on their last. Kimble ran and threw for a touchdown against Somerville. The Hornets will play Burton on the road Thursday night.

The Louise Hornets (2-4, 1-1) went through a roller coaster of emotions Friday night, scoring a late touchdown to pull within one point of the Somerville Yeguas (2-4, 2-0), only to have a failed extra point attempt keep them from tying the game, losing 14-13 at Hornet Stadium.

Despite not playing each other since 2019, the two teams picked up where they left off four years ago. Both schools made hard hits, played tough, and again the game came down to the last moment, but this time it was the Hornets on the wrong side of a one-point game.

