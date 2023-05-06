One El Campo athlete will return to the state track meet, and another will make their first trip to Austin.
El Campo Ricebird junior Oliver Miles grabbed the gold medal in the triple jump and freshman Ladybird Madison Holmes won silver in the 200-meter dash at the regional meet this past weekend in Kingsville.
El Campo track competed in eight events at regionals, with the Ladybirds taking part in five.
While this was Holmes’ first year competing on varsity, she belonged, taking part in three of the Ladybirds events. Holmes finished with a time of 25.26 in the 200-meter dash, a tenth of a second ahead of third place. As an eighth-grader, Holmes broke the Middle School record in the long jump. Holmes came up a couple of inches shy of earning a spot at state. Her jump of 18’7.75” was just behind a long jumper from Sealy who had a distance of 19’. Holmes was one of two freshmen in the long jump.
“I’m very proud of (Holmes). She has worked hard all year and not many freshmen qualify for the state meet. Certainly (not) at this level of competition,” Ladybird coach Derrick Cash said.
Ladybird junior Keona Wells came in fifth in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Adeline Hundl in the high jump was 13th and the 4x100-meter relay came in fifth place. The relay team was Holmes, Wells, junior Jaylee Cantu and senior Ja’kaela Higgins.
Miles will get another chance at chasing gold at state, after his first-place finish in the triple jump. The Ricebird junior glided through the air with a leap of 49’0.5”, a personal best. He was two feet better than second place. Miles was looking to add a second event to state but came up a little short in the long jump, placing fifth.
“We are all proud of what Oliver has accomplished this year and it will be exciting to watch him compete at the state track meet. His personal best jump of 49’0.5” at the Regional Track meet in Kingsville makes him the new El Campo High School Triple Jump record holder,” Ricebird coach Gabriel Cavazos said.
The previous record holder was Charles Meyer with a triple jump of 47’8” in 1994, Cavazos said.
El Campo’s 4x100-meter relay team was the third fastest at regionals during the prelim run. The team of juniors Ja’Mareon Lee and Stephen Norman and juniors Camdyn Phillips and Quincy Thornton had a time of 43.44 and placed sixth in the finals.
El Campo had three athletes at the state meet and came away with two medals, a silver for Miles and a bronze to now-graduated Rueben Owens II, in the long jump.
