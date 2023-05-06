State Bird

El Campo junior Oliver Miles shows off his gold medal following his win in the triple jump at regionals last week.

One El Campo athlete will return to the state track meet, and another will make their first trip to Austin.

El Campo Ricebird junior Oliver Miles grabbed the gold medal in the triple jump and freshman Ladybird Madison Holmes won silver in the 200-meter dash at the regional meet this past weekend in Kingsville.

