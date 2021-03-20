The Louise Hornets held the Schulenburg Shorthorns to a one-hitter, but they needed to hold on for the 5-3 win on the road Tuesday night.
The Hornets outhit the Shorthorns 9-1, but a handful of errors and walks allowed them to pick up their three runs. Louise scored late to give them some breathing room and start district play 2-0.
“We honestly did not play our best game defensively,” Louise coach Davis Page said. “We struggled to be routine at times, throwing the ball all over the place, but our pitching held it together just enough to get us across the line with a (win). Our bats are the strongest part of our team. We were super aggressive on the base paths which led to a few outs, but I can live with guys getting thrown out being aggressive. (It was a) great win for our guys.”
The Hornets were clutch against the Shorthorns plating four of their five runs with two outs. Louise jumped out to a 3-0 lead with one run in the first and a pair of runs in the second.
In the top of the fifth inning, Hornet senior Matthew Marek, with two outs and a runner on third base, singled for their fourth run.
The Shorthorns got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third off a walk and two errors. None of their runs were earned.
Louise, leading 4-1 in the bottom of the inning, got two quick outs. However, a combination of five walks allowed the Shorthorns to pick up two runs and tighten the game.
Hornet senior Daylon Machicek put some space between them and the Shorthorns scoring on a passed ball in the top of the fifth.
Senior Wylie Strelec and juniors Daniel Gaona III and Blake Yeager all pitched two and one-third of an inning. They combined for one hit and 12 strikeouts, but nine walks.
The Hornets next week will be in action against Ganado on Tuesday on the road and Weimar at home on Friday.
