The Rice Consolidated Raiders (1-3), after picking up their first win of the year in week four, will look to make it two in a row against Brazos Cougars (1-3) at home this Friday.
Winless on the season, the Raiders offense got into gear on the road in Luling last Friday night. Rice Consolidated’s offense churned out 266 rushing yards against the Luling defense.
The Raiders have had a tough journey through non-district play this year. They’ve played two tough playoff teams and have had a game canceled. The Friday matchup with Brazos will be the Raiders’ last tuneup before district play starts.
“I’d like to see our kids continue to compete and work towards being ready for district play when we play Palacios,” Raiders Head Coach Jared Sloan said.
Last year the Raiders went on the road, without their starting quarterback and they beat Bazos by two scores. The Raiders rushed the ball for just under 10 yards a carry in the game. Against Luling, the Raiders offensive line opened up holes allowing the running backs to run the ball for seven yards a carry.
The Raiders will be off next week before a home game with district opponent Palacios.
