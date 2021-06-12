This offseason program this year wasn’t just for the boys’ athletes in El Campo, but the girls are also taking to the turf of Ricebird Satudium and sweating under the sun while getting in summer workouts.
In years past, the Ladybird athletes took part in open gyms as their way to prepare for volleyball during the offseason. However, the approach this year is to have Ladybird athletes work out, like the Ricebird athletes to have them fully ready for whatever sport they plan to play in, a welcomed sight to the attendees.
“I know to most people it means the coaches actually care about us getting in shape, getting better and all working together,” Ladybird incoming senior Heather Farrar said. “Out here we’re all pushing each other even though we’re all tired and sore.”
“Instead of doing things on our own during the summer, the coaches are helping us,” Ladybird incoming senior Carleene Rawlings said. “We can work as a team and get things done, so when the season comes it’s not crunch time to try and (get ready), we’ll already be prepared.”
On the final day, in week one, the Ladybirds had 61 girls from incoming seventh graders to incoming seniors participate in the workouts. For the first 25 minutes, athletes went through warmups and stretches. With the rest of their time, the Ladybirds went through four different conditioning drills. Split into four groups, they completed footwork drills on the speed ladder, situps, and a pair of shuffle drills through cones.
The high school Ladybirds, who play softball, went to Legacy Field to finish their day with sport-specific instruction.
With the first week now out of the way, the girls will also start to get an introduction to the weight room in the upcoming week. The plan is in two weeks for the Ladybirds to fully mix in the weight room with their conditioning drills adding an extra 30 to 45 minutes to the hour they started with week one.
“It’s very important for our Ladybird athletes to be here this summer,” El Campo athletic director Chad Worrell said. “(They’re) working on their strength, quickness (and) explosiveness (which) is key to making long runs in the playoffs.”
PROGRAM-WIDE
Overall, the El Campo program had a large turnout for the first week of their offseason program. From incoming seventh graders to incoming seniors boys and girls, Worrell says they have averaged 300 athletes each day.
“I’m really excited after our first week,” Worrell said. “We know we will have kids on vacation from time-to-time, but having those kinds of numbers the first week is a great start. We averaged over 70 girl athletes and 90 junior high boys. Those are great numbers for our first week.”
El Campo’s workouts pick back up on Monday.
