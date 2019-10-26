The Louise Hornets (1-7, 1-1) led 13-12, but in the final moments of Friday night's home game it was the Somerville Yeguas (2-6, 0-3) who were attempting the go-ahead 30-yard field goal with seconds left. The kick went wide right and the Hornets picked up their first win of the season, securing a playoff spot.
"Somerville is a lot better team then they were last year," senior Duran Vasquez said.
A season ago, the Hornets beat the Yeguas soundly on the road. This year Louise, winless on the season, gave everything they had. Hornets First-Year Head Coach Joe Bill, Louise's special teams' coordinator last season came with a field goal block and while no one touched the ball, it was enough pressure for the Yeguas kicker to push the ball to the right.
"It was pretty cool, pretty special," Bill said of his first-win after 36 years as an assistant coach. "I had an idea we could do it tonight but man it so close and you get that feeling, is it going to happen again."
After the Hornets got their second touchdown of the game, for the first time this season, Somerville with 6:21 left on the clock, marched down the field. Louise had them in a fourth and two around mid-field, but the Yeguas converted. The Yeguas broke a long run and with under a minute left in the game was in the red-zone.
Looking at converting another fourth down, this time needing nine yards, they elected to go for the kick, but milked every second they could off the clock, finally calling a timeout with 2.2 seconds left.
With the wind at Somerville's back, they lined up for the kick, but Bill called his final timeout of the game, icing the kicker in the 59-degree weather.
The playoffs on the line for both teams, Louise prevailed.
"We came in here thinking we could win and that's exactly what we did," junior Daylon Machicek said. "It was a great win, Somerville played hard."
Louise will head out on the road next Friday to play the Snook Bluejays (3-5, 1-1).
