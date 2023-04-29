in” without a B-R-O-C-K.
The El Campo Ricebirds got a stellar pitching performance from senior Brock Rod to defeat the Sealy Tigers 4-0 at Legacy Field Tuesday night to close out the regular season.
in” without a B-R-O-C-K.
The El Campo Ricebirds got a stellar pitching performance from senior Brock Rod to defeat the Sealy Tigers 4-0 at Legacy Field Tuesday night to close out the regular season.
Rod, who’ll be pitching for Sam Houston State next season, dominated the Tigers, holding them to one hit through seven innings while striking out 13 batters.
“He has definitely had some big performances in a Ricebird uniform but knowing that may be his last time taking the mound at a field he has spent his last four years at is pretty special,” Ricebird coach Jacob Clay said. “He had a great mix between his fastball and off-speed working. He was in control from the first pitch to the last pitch.”
Sealy mounted only one scoring attempt against Rod and the Ricebirds. Leading 2-0, with two outs and one Tiger on base in the top of the fourth, Sealy got a walk and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Rod answered the jam with a swinging strikeout to end the threat.
El Campo had traffic on the base paths in the first and second innings, but they wouldn’t break through until the third.
With two outs and a runner on, junior Oliver Miles walked to pass the bat to senior Bryce Rasmussen. The tall lefty dumped the ball into center field to make it 1-0. El Campo sophomore James (Apple Jack) Dorotik doubled to left to score another run.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Ricebirds tacked on two more insurance runs, a bases-loaded walk from junior Cole Dewey and a single from Rod. However, the runs proved to be meaningless the way Rod was dealing Tuesday night.
Rod struck out three batters in two innings and the Ricebirds retired the side four times.
The Ricebirds have been on fire, winning six district games in a row and seven of their last eight.
“We are finding ways to win games,” Clay said. “The first round we had the lead against Sealy and Bellville, then found a way to lose it. In the month of April, we have found ways to win those games. (I’m) really excited for our club and (we’re) getting hot at the right time.”
El Campo came into the game one win behind Sealy for the second seed. With the win, the two teams met in a play-in game to determine seeding at Weimar High School Friday night. Regardless of the outcome, the Ricebirds will start the playoffs late next week.
