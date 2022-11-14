Big Yards

In the final week of the regular season, Wharton County added one more member to the 1,000-yard club, with East Bernard junior quarterback Clayton Fajkus throwing for more than 100 yards passing against Rice Consolidated last Friday night.

Wharton senior Raymond Hudson II, El Campo senior Rueben Owens II, Boling junior Ryan O’Neal and Fajkus all finished with 1,000 yards this season. Owens and O’Neal will continue picking up yards with Boling and El Campo in the playoffs. O’Neal currently leads the county in yards with more than 1,700 this season.

