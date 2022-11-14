In the final week of the regular season, Wharton County added one more member to the 1,000-yard club, with East Bernard junior quarterback Clayton Fajkus throwing for more than 100 yards passing against Rice Consolidated last Friday night.
Wharton senior Raymond Hudson II, El Campo senior Rueben Owens II, Boling junior Ryan O’Neal and Fajkus all finished with 1,000 yards this season. Owens and O’Neal will continue picking up yards with Boling and El Campo in the playoffs. O’Neal currently leads the county in yards with more than 1,700 this season.
Boling - Ryan O’Neal - 1,760 yards - 167 carries - 20 TDs
El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 1,578 yards - 184 carries - 22 TDs
Wharton - Raymond Hudson II - 1,012 yards - 177 carries - 13 TDs
El Campo - Stephen Norman - 680 yards - 94 carries - 7 TDs
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 630 yards - 61 carries, 5 TDs
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez - 592 yards - 107 carries - 5 TDs
Boling - Trenton Jones - 580 yards - 82 carries - 12 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 532 yards - 66 carries - Not tracked (not updated this week)
Boling - Nathan King - 467 yards - 49 carries - 8 TDs
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 313 yards - 55 carries - 5 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 227 yards, 33 carries TDs not tracked
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 216 yards, 17 carries - 2 TDs
El Campo - Christian Miles - 211 yards, 21 carries - 2 TDs
Wharton - Rayshawn Hood - 204 yards, 28 carries, 1 TD
El Campo - Drake Resendez - 204 yards, 39 carries, 2 TDs
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus, 1,014 yards - 80 completions - 7 TDs
Boling - Jackson Urbanek, 408 yards - 23 completions - 4 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 359 yards - 18 completions - 3 TDs
Wharton - Angell Gaona, 227 yards, 16 completions - 3 TDs
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 153 yards - 10 completions - 3 TDs
El Campo - Brock Rod, 134 yards - 7 completions - 1 TD
East Bernard - Maddox Crist, 427 yards - 20 catches - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 193 yards - 13 catches - 2 TDs
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 165 yards - 6 catches - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Reid Morton - 138 yards, 16 catches, 0 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 113 yards, 3 catches, 2 TDs
East Bernard - Joshua Montalvo - 104 yards, 6 catches, 3 TDs
Boling - Trenton Jones - 103 yards, 6 catches, 2TDs
Louise - Kyle Anderson - 89 yards, 6 catches, 0 TD
El Campo - Hal Erwin - 88 yards, 3 catches, 2 TDs
Louise - Holden Watson, 80 yards - 2 catches - 0 TDs
El Campo - Sloan Hubert, 80 yards - 4 catches - 1 TD
