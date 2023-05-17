El Campo's Superman

Faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap 50 plus feet in the triple jump, El Campo’s Oliver Miles won the state track meet last Thursday in Austin. His leap will go down in the record books, not only the longest in El Campo history, but he now holds the second farthest jump in 4A history. Miles won silver last season in the same event, but as a junior he added gold to his personal trophy case. Miles wasn’t the only El Campo athlete at state, Ladybird freshman Madison Holmes competed in the 200-meter dash.

For a few brief moments, it looked as if Taylor’s Jarvis Anderson had stolen the gold medal.

That is until El Campo junior Oliver Miles sent a buzz through Mike A. Myers Stadium, landing a ridiculous jump of 50’-10”, a new school record, on his final try to claim the 4A triple jump state championship Thursday at the UIL State Track and Field meet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.