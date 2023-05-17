For a few brief moments, it looked as if Taylor’s Jarvis Anderson had stolen the gold medal.
That is until El Campo junior Oliver Miles sent a buzz through Mike A. Myers Stadium, landing a ridiculous jump of 50’-10”, a new school record, on his final try to claim the 4A triple jump state championship Thursday at the UIL State Track and Field meet.
“I felt like it was a good jump,” Miles said. “The crowd was screaming, my family was screaming, it just feels good.”
Miles led the field with a top distance of 48’-9 3/4” through the first three jumps and had the lead going into the final round before Anderson recorded a mark of 49’-6” on his sixth try.
Spectators watching the triple jump reacted loudly when Anderson’s distance was announced. Miles gathered himself on the approach, slowed himself down and uncorked the greatest triple jump attempt in El Campo High School history.
“I was a little nervous, but I guess that dog inside of me came out,” Miles said. “Last year I got beat, I just feel like I wanted this more.
As soon as Miles landed in the sand on his final jump, the crowd realized they saw something special, with a loud reaction in unison from the onlookers in the stands.
Moments later when it was official, the Ricebird junior beat his chest and jumped in the air as the crowd in the stands went wild with excitement.
If nearly 51’ wasn’t impressive enough, the Ricebird triple-jumper felt like he had a little more left in him Thursday.
“To be honest, I thought I could jump 52’,” Miles added. “That’s how I was feeling. I’m just happy, I’m excited.”
The Ricebird junior’s leap was not only the best in 4A, but the best in the entire state, beating every triple jumper who took part in the event regardless of classification. Only one other athlete, the boys 5A state champion had a leap of at least 50’, but Miles was still the best.
According to UIL records, Miles has the second-longest triple jump in 4A history. Kendall Wright of Pittsburg held second place with a jump of 50’8.75” during the 2007-2008 season. The 4A state record is held by Jarrion Lawson of Texarkana-Liberty Eylau with a leap of 51’10.25” 2011-2012 season.
Wright played six years in the NFL and Lawson won the 2022 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, competing in a different event, the long jump.
Miles landed his monster final jump and the measurement to make it official was a formality as it was clear he had won the state title, a year after placing second in the event.
“It was just straight joy,” Miles said of realizing he had won state. “Last year, getting beat on the last jump, I felt like that brought this out of me.”
Even his opponents were impressed with the final try.
“It was wild,” Needville’s Austin Anderson said of Miles’ jump. “There is a remarkable amount of talent out here, and kudos to (him). They just put a lot of work in to come here, so I congratulate him.”
While he was on track to make to state in a couple of different events, only having one to focus on actually might have been the game-changer.
“I think (not long jumping) was a big factor because long jump is heavier,” Miles said. “I injured my heel in district, and my left knee. (But) it doesn’t affect me as much in the triple.”
Miles’ triple jump of 48’0.5’ was good enough for the silver medal last season, missing out on goal by an inch and a half.
Miles wasn’t the only El Campo athlete competing at state Thursday, freshman Ladybird Madison Holmes showed off her jets in the girls’ 200-meter dash.
Holmes ran a sub-25-second time as one of the only two freshmen the 4A finals.
“I’m very excited about Madison’s future. She has all the potential to be a very special track athlete,” Ladybird coach Derrick Cash said. “I looked at the school records and I’m willing to bet everything I have (that) next year as just a sophomore she will already break the 200-meter and the long jump school records. She just finished her freshman year and she is not far off already.”
Holmes was the fastest freshman and placed fourth in the state with a time of 24.79 seconds a personal best. The Ladybird shaved nearly a half second off her time from regionals.
The state champion from Paris had a time of 24.26.
-Joshua Reese contributed to this story.
