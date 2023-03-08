El Campo Ladybird sophomore Carlee Bubela performed in the circle and in the batters’ box this past week to earn Wharton County’s Softball Player of the Week for games Feb. 28 to March 4.
El Campo’s young pitcher picked up wins over Hallettsville and Boling and held the second-ranked Weimar Lady Cats, in the 2A classification, to two runs. Bubela came through at the plate with five hits in the Ladybirds’ six games. Other players might have had a better batting average or more strikeouts while in the circle, but with Bubela’s arm and bat, the Ladybirds went 4-2 this past week.
“Carlee stayed around the strike zone and ahead in counts this week. She let the defense play, and with our defense, that’s a great strategy,” Ladybird coach Bill Savell said. “At the plate she did a much better job getting pitches to drive and finding a way to put it in play against some tough pitchers.”
Bubela had a 2.84 ERA in four games pitched last week, throwing against Weimar, Hallesttville, Boling and Victoria West. In her 19 innings, she allowed six earned runs and struck out 14 batters, walking seven. While batting she added in five hits, two going for doubles, and five RBIs, hitting over .300 in six games.
El Campo - Faith Thigpen (senior) hit .470 in six games, she also drove in six runs. In two games against Hallesttville, a top-10 team in 3A, she had three hits and three RBIs.
East Bernard - Lexie Warncke (senior) pitched in three games, against Terry and Manvel, she struck out 26 batters. In six games she had five hits, two going for home runs.
BOLING - Kamryn Mears (sophomore) pitched against Stafford, Columbus, Hallettsville and El Campo, all state-ranked teams throwing 15 innings. Outside of Hallettsville, she allowed three earned runs in the other three games.
