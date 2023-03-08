Carlee Bubela

El Campo Ladybird sophomore Carlee Bubela performed in the circle and in the batters’ box this past week to earn Wharton County’s Softball Player of the Week  for games Feb. 28 to March 4.

El Campo’s young pitcher picked up wins over Hallettsville and Boling and held the second-ranked Weimar Lady Cats, in the 2A classification, to two runs. Bubela came through at the plate with five hits in the Ladybirds’ six games. Other players might have had a better batting average or more strikeouts while in the circle, but with Bubela’s arm and bat, the Ladybirds went 4-2 this past week.

