Former Wharton Tiger standout running back BJ Baylor is taking his talents to the NFL, signing a rookie free agent deal with Green Bay Packers following the draft.
“I am extremely happy for BJ. We have stayed in touch and he has earned everything. I know he will make the most of this opportunity,” former Tigers head coach Chad Butler said.
Butler was Baylor’s offensive coordinator when he was in Wharton.
Baylor in his senior season with the Tigers in 2016 led them to the third round of the playoffs. He was three yards shy of 2,000 yards rushing, scoring 28 total touchdowns as a senior. Baylor averaged 186.8 yards per game between rushing and receiving.
Baylor, after high school, played college football for the Oregon State Beavers. After redshirting his freshman season, Baylor behind upperclassmen played sparingly the next three years, breaking out last season. As a red-shirt junior he led the Pac-10 in rushing, averaging 5.9 yards a carry. The former Tiger had the 16th most rushing yards last season in college football.
In his career with the Beavers, he rushed for 1,718 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a receiver, he added 16 catches for 115 yards.
Baylor is listed on the Packers roster as one of six running backs. He is one of two rookie running backs who’ll be at camp this year.
The Packers Organized Team Activities this year is starting on May 23.
The Packers used four running backs last season. AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones split the carries as the led backs. Also on the Packers roster is Patrick Taylor, Kylin Hill and fellow rookie Tyler Goodson.
STILL WAITING
Butler is hoping another former Tiger will get a chance in the NFL.
Jaylon Haynes is a senior defensive lineman for the University of Texas-San Antonio and went undrafted. With teams still building their rosters for mini-camp and the offseason, there is still a chance Haynes could find a spot.
Butler saw both players dominate in Wharton for years and continue to do so in college.
“I don’t know if you can ever predict somebody will make it to the NFL, but I did know that both of those guys were driven to be the best they could be. Once they got their chance in college, they excelled. Now, they have to earn it all again. I love those guys and will always be pulling for them wherever life takes them,” Butler said.
