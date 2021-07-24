The El Campo Ricebirds football camp for area youth is making a return Monday.
Ricebirds Head Coach Chad Worrell and his entire staff will be holding their first camp Monday through Thursday in two groups. Kindergarten through sixth grade will be 8-10 a.m. and incoming seventh through incoming high school freshmen will be 1-4 p.m.
Students enrolled or enrolling at St. Philip Catholic School can also attend the Ricebird football camp.
The pre-middle school-aged kids will learn the basics of football.
“We’ll teach them fundamentals and the kids get to do all the positions, they all get to be a quarterback and running back,” Worrell said. “They’ll all see the fundamentals at every position and we play games with them and have fun. We’ll do some leadership and character-building even at a young age. We tell them what we expect from our Ricebirds.”
At the end of the youth camp, they’ll compete for awards and have a waterslide to enjoy.
The middle school students will get an early look at what they will be running as Ricebirds and getting a head start on Middle School.
“We’ll use it as a camp to teach the actual football that they’ll be running in junior high and as a freshman and gives them a four-day head start on what we’ll be doing,” Worrell said. “It gives us a time to focus on all the young kids with all of our varsity coaches and spend a week with them and get to know them. That’s a really important week if you’re planning on being a Ricebird football player, so you don’t miss out on the basic and fundamental things we’ll be coaching.”
Seventh graders through incoming ninth-graders have been doing summer workouts and some football drills already during the Ricebird offseason program. However, the camp will be all football, Worrell said.
“What we hope to achieve with the intermediate camp, honestly when (they) start practice is that we pretty much have first and second string a little bit decided,” Worrell said. “They’re going to go into the first day of school with a pretty good understanding of offense and defense so it’s a pretty big advantage.”
The camp’s cost is $40 per student but Worrell stressed, parents can register kids on Monday, and they have scholarships available as well.
“If they can’t afford it, just come and talk to us and we’ll get it taken care of,” Worrell said. “We want every kid that wants to be at the El Campo Ricebird football camp, to be at the camp. We don’t want anyone to miss out.”
