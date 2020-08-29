The Louise Hornets will have to wait a little longer for their first game of the season.
Hours before kick-off last night, the Danbury Panthers informed the Louise Hornets they would not be making the trip, due to someone on the team testing positive for COVID-19.
After weeks of practice and a scrimmage, the Hornets were ready to start the season, looking to hopefully pick up their first win of the year against a bigger 3A team.
With the virus still present throughout the state, canceled games could happen from time-to-time this season, in order to keep athletes safe. Luckily, Danbury caught it in time before making the trip and potentially exposing others.While the Hornets did not suit up to play football, they still had their pep rally that afternoon to introduce the team to the school. Volleyball also had their planned game with Bloomington.
Opening night for the Hornets will now be Friday night in Louise against the Bloomington Bobcats.
