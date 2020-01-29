District wins for the Louise Hornets basketball team have not happened often over the last few years, but at home Friday night they sent fans home happy with 20-point district win.
The Hornets shot the ball strong, played good defense and picked up a 57-37 win over the Brazos Cougars, their first district win of the season.
“This is actually my first district win in the first round since I’ve been here. This is a huge win for us right now,” Louise Coach Brian Blank said.
At 1-2 in district play, the Hornets have games with Shiner and Flatonia left before closing out the first round. A win over one would put them in the playoff picture as they enter the final round of district.
With a large crowd on hand and the band playing in-between timeouts, the energy was high and the Hornets drained three after three, a total of four in the first quarter.
The Hornets defense played passing lanes and caused multiple Cougar turnovers and they limited them to four points with just under three minutes left in the half.
With a big lead mounting, the Cougars closed out the half on a run and cut into the lead making it a 29-17.
Out of the half, Brazos made it a 10-point game on a putback, but Dustin Roberts answered right back with a three. Brazos came back down and got a tough layup. Another three, this time by Rogeric Schooler put Louise up by 14.
The defensive pressure that continued through most of the first half, picked back in the third quarter. The Hornets made the Cougars take tough shots with little space, forcing bad passes and mistakes.
“Our defensive even in the past years has been our strong point,” senior post Duran Vasquez said. “As long as we keep it up, defense wins (games).”
With a big lead building, Schooler stole a Brazos pass and Vasquez finished off the possession with a three to up the Hornets up 41-21 with five minutes left in the third.
The offense was rolling Friday night, getting double-digit points in all four quarters and connecting on nine threes.
“If we get hot, it’s hard to stop us,” Blank said. “That’s what I try to tell them every day. When you can put the ball in the bucket, nobody can beat you. Hopefully, we can stay (hot).”
The Hornets offensively got contributions all over the court with 10 different players scoring. Only two scored in double-digits with Vasquez getting a team-high 16 and Schooler had 15.
LADY HORNETS
MISS GOLDEN
OPPORTUNITY
The Louise Lady Hornets had a chance Friday night at home against the Brazos Cougarettes to jump into the district fourth playoff seed as district came to a close, but they came up short falling 38-32.
Trailing 33-26 with under two minutes left to play, Destinee Ortega was at the line. She made her first free-throw, but missed the second. Regin Edison came up with the rebound and putback to slice into the Brazos lead.
Louise fouled Brazos and put them on the line, but they missed their free-throws. The Hornets came down the other end and Haylee Blumrick connected on a three to make it a one-point game with under a minute left.
Louise again fouled Brazos, this time making both, giving them a 36-33 lead. The Hornets brought the ball in and, despite getting a good look at a three, air-balled it.
Brazos got control, made two more free-throws and closed out the game.
Louise, Yorktown and Brazos all have one win and are tied for the district final playoff spot as the second round of district picks back up.
