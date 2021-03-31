The El Campo Ricebirds have taken care of business their last two games. The Ricebirds went on the road and beat the Navasota Rattlers 10-2 last Friday and on Monday night they run-ruled Brookshire Royal 16-0 on the road.
Following a tough loss to open district play, El Campo (14-4-1) responded scoring 26 runs in their past two games.
Seven different Ricebirds had multi-hit games against Brookshire Royal.
Freshman Dean Poenitzsch had a team-high four hits. Senior Seth Hallenger followed with three hits.
“The Sealy game was a tough one to stomach for both the players and myself. We all felt we played well enough to win that game, but that wasn’t how it ended up. All we needed was one or two more timely hits and that game goes the other way. We hit the ball extremely well in our two games since then. (We’ve had) double-digit hits and double-digit runs in the games against Navasota and Brookshire Royal,” El Campo coach Trent Popp said.
In the past two games, El Campo has 36 hits, good enough for a .537 batting average.
The Ricebirds play Bellville tomorrow at Legacy Field at 7 p.m.
Bellville and El Campo are state-ranked teams.
Bellville is 18th in the state, El Campo is 25th.
Bellville leads the district with a 3-0 record, Wharton, Sealy and El Campo are all 2-1 with two games left in the first leg.
