Ricebird senior swimmer Zane Garner congratulated fellow senior Dylan Cook while he was still in the water following El Campo’s second-place finish in the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay last Friday at the District 12 championship at the El Campo Aquatic Center. While their points in the relay ultimately didn’t matter in terms of placement, the end of the race sealed their position as district champions.
“I’m just happy the boys won this year, the year that it was in El Campo. Usually, we lose to Victoria, they just have more swimmers,” Garner said. “I came into the meet pretty confident that our team was going to do pretty good. I had no doubt in my mind that we weren’t going to lose.”
Garner was named the boys District Swimmer of the Meet, coming away with the most points in the boys division.
The boys’ district championship is only the second time they’ve won in the school’s history, the last coming in 2016. The girls also won the district championship for their third straight season.
The Ricebirds finished with 125 points, 30 points more than second-place Van Vleck. Overall, the Ricebirds had seven first-place wins, with Garner breaking two pool records, according to coach Kelly Garner.
The Ladybirds’ win was even more dominant with 162 points, more than doubling Brazosport’s score who was the next closest team.
“It was really impressive to (win) because we did lose a lot of seniors last year,” junior Ladybird Riley Wallis said. “But our freshman and other members really stepped up to earn us points. Especially people from outside who have other extracurricular activities to help us out.
The Ladybirds came away with six first-place wins, but they had more swimmers helping them earn more points. Along with the Ladybirds team win, Wallis and fellow junior Juliann Little each broke a pool record, according to Garner.
For Wallis, the wins were even more special compared to past seasons.
“Any event that we won, it turned into a brand new district record,” Wallis said.
District 12-4A is in its first year with 4A schools getting their own classification this season.
For Garner, even more than the championships won, he was pleased with the fast times of his swimmers as they keep on making up ticks towards the regional meet and a potential state run from the Ricebirds and Ladybirds.
“They exceeded any expectations that I had going into that meet,” Garner said. “Pretty much across the board, everybody was swimming faster than what they have been. It was not uncommon for quite a few (swimmers) to knock six or seven seconds off their times.”
The regional meet will take place next Thursday and Friday at the McDonald family Aquatic Center at Lamar High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.