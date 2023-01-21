2023 Champs

The El Campo swim program shows off their medals won at the District 12-4A DI District Championship in El Campo this past Friday. Pictured top row (l-r) Coach Shanna Evans, Juliana Vasquez, Marie Konrad, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Rachel Evans, Allison Evans, Ciara Frisbie, Baylie Lopez, Kate Chilton, Allison Vallejo and head swim coach Kelly Garner. Bottom row (l-r) Kaden Beal, Raymond Rodriquez, Zane Garner, Dylan Cook, Evan Vasquez and Julian Aguirre. Not pictured Cole Srubar.

Ricebird senior swimmer Zane Garner congratulated fellow senior Dylan Cook while he was still in the water following El Campo’s second-place finish in the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay last Friday at the District 12 championship at the El Campo Aquatic Center. While their points in the relay ultimately didn’t matter in terms of placement, the end of the race sealed their position as district champions.

“I’m just happy the boys won this year, the year that it was in El Campo. Usually, we lose to Victoria, they just have more swimmers,” Garner said. “I came into the meet pretty confident that our team was going to do pretty good. I had no doubt in my mind that we weren’t going to lose.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.