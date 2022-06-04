After two years (one football season), Louise now has green grass growing on their football field and this season the Hornets will have home games.
Keith Wittig of Central Turf Farms of Wharton donated the Hornets truckloads full of grass, enough to fill their entire field, 57,600 square feet. While the exact cost of the donation isn’t known, the Louise ISD estimates they saved tens of thousands of dollars through the Central Turf Farms gift.
Following the 2019 football season, Louise ISD school board president Mark Bain tore up the field on a tractor for new grass coming later in the summer. However, what followed was setback after setback, ultimately forcing the Hornets to play all their home games in Ganado or El Campo this past season, with no grass on their field.
“It makes me want to cry,” Bain said, standing on the field as the new grass was still being installed a couple of weeks ago. “I’m so happy to get this over with. I never thought a project so easy would be so difficult. It was just one thing after another. It should have (taken) us two months to do this, but it took us two years.”
Bain estimates the grass on the football field was the same grass his dad played on when playing for Louise in the mid-40s.
“I don’t think Louise ever replanted this field that I know of. We’re just thankful we got people together to donate this turf, and it is actually called turf,” Bain said. “It’s made for football fields and hopefully our kids will enjoy it.”
Several people and companies came together to help bring the project to fruition, donating their time, equipment and expertise to make sure Louise would have an upgraded field for many years to come.
Bain plowed the field on the ISD’s tractor for two years each time weeds started growing.
Different groups of community members helped till and spray for weeds to help prepare the field. Louise also had someone come by and do topographical work so the grass could drain. Ivan Townsend of CIC Construction Inc. in Louise donated equipment, bulldozers, graters and laser work to make sure the field was level.
Louise Superintendant Garth Oliver estimates the ISD spent around $20,000, on extra grass and installation. The donations of grass and services helped save taxpayers upwards of $80,000, if not much more.
“I’m extremely grateful that our kids are going to have a nice surface to play on,” Oliver said. “And I’m excited for Mark Bain personally. He took on a huge project selflessly and thought nothing of it, just for the sake of a man with a big heart and a big dream to redo that football field with the help and the donation of all those folks. To take on that huge project and all the obstacles that stood in his way, all the people with negative things to say along the way and to finally hear that relief in his voice that we finally got it. That’s one of those tear-jerking stories for me. When you’ve got someone that put that much into something and had the odds stacked against you for so long and you finally see it come to fruition, there is no greater feeling than that.”
Louise will have banners made and hung throughout the field to thank the people who helped bring the project to life for this upcoming football season
LONG TIME COMING
During the summer of 2020 everyone working on the project had gotten COVID, which caused the first delay. Once they started getting ready for the new grass again after everyone was healthy, the sprinklers were broken during one tilling of the field and needed to be replaced, causing another delay.
Before Hurricane Nicholas hit in September 2021 a retardent was sprayed on the grass to keep it from overgrowing, but it killed the grass, again causing another delay, which ultimately was the Hornets’ last chance to get grass in for the 2021 football season.
In late May, the near 18-month saga came to an end with 18-wheelers delivering loads and loads of the new turf.
BERMUDA IN LOUISE
The grass on the football field is a type of Bermuda grass, called Bimini Bermuda grass which is normally used on golf courses. Not many football fields have used this type of grass, according to Louise Athletic Director Joe Bill.
“We’re excited. It’s going to be a really nice turf. Once it takes root and it starts to grow and we keep it mowed and fertilized, I think it’s going to be a beautiful turf for us. I’m excited for our kids to have home games, that will be nice. I really felt bad for our seniors (this past year) they didn’t get to play home games, but we’re really excited.”
Louise’s old grass felt like rock, there was not much give on the field when walking around, let alone getting tackled on it. The new grass has more give and feels a little spongy when walking around after it was first being installed.
The hope is the Bimini Bermuda grass will be able to handle more of a pounding from the football players and won’t need as much watering.
“This is supposed to stay greener and be steadier and a heartier type of grass,” Bill said.
While the field is down, football players will have to wait just a little bit longer to enjoy the benefits of the grass. During summer workouts, Louise athletes will do their drills on the baseball outfield or on the football practice field when working outside.
