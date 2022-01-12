The El Campo Ladybirds had a rough district opener losing to the Bellville Brahmanettes 51-25 on the road last Friday night.
The Ladybirds offense struggled not getting more than 10 points in any of the four quarters and nine total points in the second half.
El Campo held an early 8-5 at the end of the first quarter. Bellville struck fast in the second, scoring 21 points, taking 11 free throws in the quarter. The Ladybirds had a hard time keeping up with seniors guard Bradejah Bradshaw and post Abbie Stehling getting four points apiece in the quarter, El Campo’s only points and went into the locker room trailing 26-16.
Bellville’s offense continued into the third, outscoring El Campo 16-4 to take control of the game.
Bradshaw and Stehling led the Ladybirds in scoring with eight points.
El Campo will play Sealy this Friday on the road.
