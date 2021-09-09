The El Campo Ladybirds swept the Rice Consolidated Lady Raiders 25-14, 25-8, 25-6, at home last Friday night.
The home game was the first of the year for El Campo and they treated fans to their best game of the season. The Ladybirds blew out the Lady Raiders, putting them two wins away from a .500 record, now 12-14 on the year.
“It’s a really good feeling,” senior Carli Bullard said. “I think coach O (Brittany Oruonyehu) has the biggest part in (how we’re playing). I can’t even explain it. It’s just amazing.”
Oruonyehu, this season has brought in a new style of volleyball, and the girls seem to have caught on dropping one of their last eight games. After winning the Cuero Tournament, the Ladybirds dropped a game to Industrial. Against Rice Consolidated, they stormed out in front in each set landing kills and aces overwhelming the Lady Raiders.
“I’m proud of them,” Oruonyehu said. “Even if it was a rough start with (Columbus to open the year), they know exactly what the expectations are especially winning the championship in Cuero. Now it’s (about) hitting our goals and trying to stay consistent.”
The Ladybirds still have one more week and two more games before they open district play.
