El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II sprints upfield too fast as the back judge falls backward trying to keep up with him, Friday night at Ricebird Stadium. The play above was late in the first half against the Iowa Colony Pioneers and resulted in Owen’s third touchdown of the night. El Campo will play Stafford next Friday night.

You can consider the El Campo Ricebirds (6-2, 4-0) have been turned loose. The Ricebirds had everything working in their 62-17 win over the Iowa Colony Pioneers (2-6, 1-3), Friday night in El Campo.

The Pioneers had no answer defensively for the Ricebird rushing attack as  11 different running backs piled up nearly 600 yards rushing.

