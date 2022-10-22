You can consider the El Campo Ricebirds (6-2, 4-0) have been turned loose. The Ricebirds had everything working in their 62-17 win over the Iowa Colony Pioneers (2-6, 1-3), Friday night in El Campo.
The Pioneers had no answer defensively for the Ricebird rushing attack as 11 different running backs piled up nearly 600 yards rushing.
“I got to shout out (offensive line) coach (Jacob) Clay. He gets on our butt every practice about blocking the correct guy and the game plan,” Ricebird junior center Cole Dewey said. “(The offensive line) communicates with each other and we delivered (tonight). We did really good.”
The game plan was solid as El Campo pounded the ball for more than 11 yards per carry, scoring on every possession, but the final drive of the first half.
Ricebird senior running back Rueben Owens II led the way for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
After forcing the Pioneers to a punt on their first drive, the Ricebirds wasted no time scoring. With El Campo on the 36 yard-line, they quickly moved the ball and four plays later were in the end zone. Owens capped off the drive with a 37-yard drive to put the Ricebirds ahead. El Campo took an 8-0 with senior Hal Erwin scoring two points using the swinging gate.
Using a diamond formation with four wide receivers on one side of the field the Pioneers moved the ball on their second drive, ultimately scoring a touchdown.
“The first couple of times they ran it we weren’t lining up in the spot,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said. “It was just a matter of us seeing that and adjusting to it.”
The Ricebird defense forced the Pioneers out of the diamond and into other formations, but not much worked once El Campo found their footing.
Owens gashed the Pioneers, his final score of the night coming on a 48-yard run. At mid-field, Ricebird junior Oliver Miles handed the ball off to Owens, senior Luke Wenglar sealed off the far side of the line, while fellow senior Taylor Manrriquez cleared out the near side. Owens burst through the hole, and slowed as the secondary closed in, he shook one player and outran a second. As he charged upfield with the defense trailing, he even shook the back judge on his way to the endzone.
“He’s the best running back in the nation by and it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to be in the front line blocking for that guy,” Dewey said.
Owens finished the night with 214 yards on 14 carries. Ricebird junior fullback Stephen Norman also had a big night, using his power, pounding the Pioneers’ defense for 124 yards on seven carries.
The line was made up of seniors Craig Washington, Bryce Rasmussen and Dewey, Manrriquez and Wenglar along with senior tight ends Sloan Hubert and Isaiah Battiest.
“Even when we got other guys in there in the fourth quarter they did a great job too,” Worrell said. “But our first offensive line is just continuing to get better and they’re really hitting the right stride at the right time of the season.”
El Campo is now the winner of five straight games after starting the season 0-2.
“The run game (has been working) mainly (of late) and next week we go for district championship next week,” Manrriquez said.
The Ricebirds play Stafford next Friday night on the road. Stafford lost to Navasota 37-35 on the road last night.
Stafford has one district loss, if El Campo wins, they’ll win the district championship with one game remaining.
