The Louise Hornets (2-7, 1-4) had little answer for the Yorktown Wildcats (3-5, 1-3), falling 55-0 on the road.
Yorktown’s running game hurt the Hornets’ defense, allowing 317 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The Hornets moved the ball on the Wildcats, but turnovers hindered them and they were unable to find the endzone, throwing four interceptions.
Yorktown led 35-0 at the half. The Hornets’ defense held them to three scores in the final 24 minutes.
The Hornets have lost four games in a row.
Louise will get a break with a bye week next Friday night before finishing up the regular season with the Snook Bluejays at home on Nov. 11.
Snook was on a bye this week, they’ll play Yorktown next Friday night at home.
