It's A Streak

The Hornets have lost four games in a row.

The Louise Hornets (2-7, 1-4) had little answer for the Yorktown Wildcats (3-5, 1-3), falling 55-0 on the road.

Yorktown’s running game hurt the Hornets’ defense, allowing 317 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The Hornets moved the ball on the Wildcats, but turnovers hindered them and they were unable to find the endzone, throwing four interceptions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.