The El Campo Ricebirds have some of the quickest athletes in Wharton County with three posting sub 12 second 100-meter dashes. El Campo junior Oliver Miles looks to be making another state trip, leading the county in the triple jump and long jump.
Below are the top five in Wharton County in each event. Look for the girls’ top five in the next edition of the Leader-News.
El Campo - Quincy Thornton - 11.27
Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 11.34
Boling - Chard Hayes - 11.62
El Campo - Stephen Norman - 11.78
El Campo - Ladarian Lewis - 11.98
East Bernard - Chase Anderson - 23.49
Boling - Garrett Gavranovic - 23.51
Wharton - Jared Newsome - 23.74
Boling - Ryan O’neal - 24.71
East Bernard - Rolando Robles - 24.78
Wharton - Jacorric Allen - 48.43
Wharton - Keilon Jackson - 54.59
East Bernard - Camden Fucik - 55.75
Boling - James Arrington - 55.81
Boling - Romeo Sanchez - 56.13
Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 2:00.06
East Bernard - Chris Kopecky - 2:00.56
Louise - Tony Martinez - 2:01.95
Boling - Gunner Barrera - 2:25.81
Boling - Aaron Blanco - 2:32.81
East Bernard - Colby Kurtz - 4:35.42
Louise - Tony Martinez - 4:34.89
East Bernard - Chris Kopecky - 4:49.93
Boling - Aaron Blanco - 5:14.52
Boling - Gunner Barrera - 5:14.98
East Bernard - Colby Kurtz - 10:06.03
Boling - Aaron Blanco - 11:49.60
Boling - Gunner Barrera - 12:12.00
Boling - Tyler Eastep - 16.36
El Campo - JaMarion Lee - 17.28
El Campo - JaKouryan Shorter - 17.50
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 17.66
Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 40.43
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 42.00
El Campo - JaMarion Lee - 42.84
Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 44.14
El Campo - JaKouryan Shorter - 44.68
El Campo - Oliver Miles - 22’-1”
Boling - Tyler Eastep - 19’-9”
Louise - Caleb Taylor - 19’-2”
Louise - Holden Watson - 18’-0.5”
El Campo - Issiah Battiest - 43’-2”
East Bernard - Austin Norton - 40’-4.5”
East Bernard - Ty Domel - 39’-10”
East Bernard - Ty Domel - 127’-9”
East Bernard - Camden Fucik - 115’-5”
Louise - Damian Gundelach - 88’-0.75”
Boling - Derrick Hippler - 79’-10.75”
Louise - Alan Rosas - 77’-5.75”
El Campo - Oliver Miles - 46’-8”
Boling - Tyler Eastep - 43’-4”
Wharton - Keilon Jackson - 40’-0”
Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 38’-11”
East Bernard - Anthony Robles - 38’-4.5”
East Bernard - Levi Mercier - 5’8”
Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 5’8”
Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 5’6”
East Bernard - OJ Thomas - 5’6”
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 5’6”
East Bernard - Randon Polak - 10’-6”
