County Leaderboard (boys week one)

El Campo and East Bernard battle it out in the Wharton County Track Leaderboard

The El Campo Ricebirds have some of the quickest athletes in Wharton County with three posting sub 12 second 100-meter dashes. El Campo junior Oliver Miles looks to be making another state trip, leading the county in the triple jump and long jump.

Below are the top five in Wharton County in each event. Look for the girls’ top five in the next edition of the Leader-News.

