Football is near, just two months away, the preseason state rankings 2A-DII rankings were released by Texasfootball.com.
Louise this season will face two teams ranked in the preseason top-10, Burton is ranked fifth and Falls City is at eighth.
The University Interscholastic League’s realignment this past season was unkind to the Hornets, moving them from the west to more north.
Louise in years past has had a district with either Burton, or Falls City, but for the next two years, they’ll have to compete against two of the better programs in the state.
Burton lost to Falls City last season in the third round while Falls City lost in the state championship game to Stratford.
The Hornets last season finished district play third and lost to Bruni in the first round. Louise’s district this year includes Burton, Falls City, Snook, Somerville, Yorktown and Runge.
In the new seven-team district, Runge was the only team to not make the playoffs last season.
The compete 2A-DII top-10 was 1. Albany, 2. Muenster, 3. Mart, 4. Wellington, 5. Burton, 6. Wink, 7. Windthorst, 8. Falls City, 9. Chilton and 10. Tenaha.
