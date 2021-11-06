The Louise Lady Hornets did not make the playoffs this season, finishing with an 8-16 overall record and they were 1-9 in district.
Louise’s lone win was a five-set win over Ganado at home. While they didn’t pick up as many wins as they hoped, the Lady Hornets did see growth year over year.
“We played very well at the start of the season and during district play,” Lady Hornets coach Ashley Zezula said. “We are in a very tough district and took a set away from Shiner and Flatonia, which is an improvement from last year. The girls have come a long way and have worked very hard this season.”
All of the playoff teams in Louise’s district made it to at least the second round with Schulenburg and Weimar both in the third round.
Louise has missed the playoffs since 2017.
Shae Kidwell, Reign Edison, Kendal Lout, Margarita Olvera, Ana Garrett, Kaitlyn Maley and Savannah Morton were seniors for the Lady Hornets this season.
