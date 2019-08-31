The El Campo Ladybirds started slow, but once they found their groove, poweringpast the Edna Cowgirls with a three-game sweep, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
“The first set was kind of rocky,” senior Megan Rek said. “Then we picked it up and finished the set. We just worked hard the second and third set to finish the game. I feel like we really worked as a team this game and had our momentum going. We played Ladybird volleyball.”
Rek came up big for the Ladybirds, scoring the winning point in two of the three sets. Her blocks and kills, along with the hard play from the rest of the gritty Ladybirds, helped move them to 10-7 on the season.
Outside a cool down in the final set, the Ladybirds dominated for large stretches Tuesday night on the road.
Rek had a team-high six kills and scored 12 points in the game. She also had a handful of blocks. The senior has been big for the Ladybirds in their past two games.
“She’s done a great job and I’m glad she’s on our side,” Ladybird Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “She’s helping out with our blockers and getting the whole front line to block. She’s been a key asset to this program the past couple of games and we’re looking forward to her continuing that.”
Freshman Kate Bodungen chipped in five kills. Senior Bryn Rod had a team-high nine assists and a kill.
In the final set, the Ladybirds roared out to an 18-4 lead, but Edna fought hard to close the gap. After a 12-2 run, El Campo called a timeout. The big lead was too much to overcome, El Campo closed out the game 5-4 to seal the sweep. Rek scored two points during the final five points with a block and a kill. Senior Cassidy Crowell ended Edna’s hope with a kill.
Edna and El Campo went back and forth to start the game, with neither team gaining much of an edge. Tied 21-21, the Ladybirds eeked 4-2 run to edge out the Cowgirls.
The Ladybirds trailed late in the second game 23-20, but Rek caught fire and took over to pull out the set. Rek and Bodungen socred back-to-back points to put them down by one. Rek had a kill and two blocks to seal the set.
Only two games remain for the Ladybirds before they enter district play where last year they finished in fourth place. Tuesday the Ladybirds get a tough test with Industrial who went to the 3A state semi final.
Everything gets real for the Ladybirds Sept 13. when they open district play at home with Stafford.
“I want to see us minimizing our errors and (for us) to take advantage of mistakes,” Cavazos said.
In non-tournament play, the Ladybirds are an undefeated 4-0.
