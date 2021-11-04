The El Campo Ladybirds are moving on to the area round of the playoffs after picking up a three set win over the Houston Worthing Lady Colts Monday evening at Ricebird Gym.
Ladybird senior Ella Jenkins, junior Kate Bodungen and freshman Adeline Hundl’s volley of kills helped them dispatch the Lady Colts 25-11, 25-11, 25-11.
“We worked together as a team really well,” Jenkins said. “We’ve been having a lot of hard practices that have been preparing us for (the) playoffs. I think it was a good start for where we’re going.”
The Lady Colts caught El Campo with the first point in the first and second set. The Ladybirds fired back with big runs to take control of the sets.
In the first set, a series of junior Ella Rod aces and two kills each from Jenkins and Bodungen allowed them to rush out to an 11-2 lead.
Jenkins’ strong play carried over to the second set, with kills and tips. Hundl also chipped in two aces and two kills. Rod ended the second set with three straight aces.
The Lady Colts picked up points sporadically throughout the sets, capitalizing on El Campo errors and a couple of well-timed blocks.
“I think the girls maintained their composure for the most part,” Ladybirds coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “All season we’ve been fighting to make sure we’re not playing down to anybody’s level and playing at our intensity and I think they did that.”
Oruonyehu was happy with the way the team hit a team goal running a quicker tempo on offense during the game.
El Campo closed the night with a number of pin-point aces. Three aces and two kills from Hundl helped the Ladybirds close out the night.
The Ladybirds will play the winner of Bridge City and Hardin-Jefferson, who played after press-time. The area round game will likely take place tomorrow, time and location are not available.
El Campo last season played Bridge City in area, losing in a tight four-set game.
“We’re definitely more prepared for (Bridge City, if we play them) than we were last year,” Jenkins said. “Even with how we played last year we should have (beat them). I think the practices we have the next few days are going to based on them specifically and I think that will help.”
Adding in the Ladybirds’ quest of reaching the third round is Oruonyehu who scouted Bridge City and Hardin-Jefferson in person.
