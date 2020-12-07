Don’t look now, but the El Campo Ricebirds (2-3) are streaking after beating Victoria East Titans 75-68.
The Ricebirds put up back-to-back 20 point quarters in the second half to close out the road win over the Titans Tuesday night.
The Titans started strong and lead by nine points at the half. In the final 16 minutes, the Ricebirds scored 44 points to erase the lead and seal their win.
“We started to play more fundamentally sound on defense, we got the ball inside and we were able to start capitalizing in transition,” coach Kevin Lewis said. “We just kept grinding on the defensive end and (strung) together a few stops to put the game away finally.”
Scoring in the game was fueled by four Ricebirds who had double-digit points.
Sophomore Rueben Owens, junior Trinceton Foley, sophomore Latrell Allen and Reagan Spenrath, all have at least 12 points Tuesday night on the road.
Allen finished with a team-high 18 points.
“It feels great to have four guys in double figures, which is good because we don’t have to rely on one person to do all the scoring,” Lewis said. “This was definitely a balanced attack on the offensive side. I felt like this was a great team win and they really fought until the end to pull out the win.”
The Ricebirds defense had 14 steals, with junior Isaiah Anderson and Foley leading the team grabbing three each.
The game with Victoria East was added, to fill an open date.
El Campo has now won back-to-back games after they beat the Needville Bluejays before the holiday break.
The Ricebirds this morning will play their third game of the week when they face the Industrial Cobras at 12:30 p.m at Ricebird Gym, they played Rice Consolidated Friday night after press time.
El Campo Tuesday will play the Palacios Sharks on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.